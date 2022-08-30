“Art gives you grace in conversation: how to say hard truths in soft ways.” Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina expressed the essence of Saturday afternoon’s LatinX Leadership Community Conversation at the Emporia Granada Theatre.

Medina, Dodge City Assistant City Manager Ernestor De La Rosa, and McPherson Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director Daniela Riva spoke at the inaugural event organized by LeLan Dains with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Emporia and Yahaira Ibarra of Emporia Spanish Speakers/Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow.

