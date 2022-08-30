“Art gives you grace in conversation: how to say hard truths in soft ways.” Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina expressed the essence of Saturday afternoon’s LatinX Leadership Community Conversation at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Medina, Dodge City Assistant City Manager Ernestor De La Rosa, and McPherson Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director Daniela Riva spoke at the inaugural event organized by LeLan Dains with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Emporia and Yahaira Ibarra of Emporia Spanish Speakers/Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow.
LatinX Leadership Speakers
Ernestor De La Rosa is a DACA recipient, a Dreamer.
“On August 11, 2002, my mom told us she was taking us to a new country for a better life and education,” he said. “My dad stayed behind in Mexico. We left our house, our family, our friends, our pets.”
He is the Dodge City Assistant City Manager and the powerhouse behind that city’s successful Gateways for Growth initiative. De La Rosa was appointed by Governor Kelly to serve on the Kansas Hispanic Latino American Affairs Commission and the Kansas Racial Equity and Justice Commission.
Daniela Rivas is a first-generation immigrant born in Wichita. In 1983, her newly married parents headed north to Newton from Jalisco in western Mexico. Her father made it through the sixth grade, but quit school to help support his 12 siblings. Her mother left school after the eighth grade to help in the family embroidery business.
“They were undocumented. They didn’t speak English. They worked at the Hormel meat packing plant and second jobs, too. They saved, they bought a home, they navigated the maze of U.S. citizenship,” Rivas said of her parents.
Rivas is Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director for the City of McPherson. She is a Certified Public Manager (University of Kansas) and earned a Masters of Public Administration degree from Wichita State University. Rivas has served in public administration in Kansas for more than 15 years.
Huascar E. Medina is Poet Laureate of Kansas, the state’s first Latino and non-academic poet laureate. In 2022, Medina was awarded an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellowship.
“The language used to describe us is sometimes destructive. I don’t want the word immigrant to be weaponized against me. I use the term New American,” Medina said.
Medina is a second-generation immigrant, born in Killeen, Texas. His mother is from Panama, his father from Puerto Rico. He said, “I watched my parents being treated like second-class citizens most of my life.” He worries about his 10-year-old son, Sebastian. “He’s big for his age. I tell him, you are beautiful in your you-ness. We have to pass the strength of our parents on to our kids.”
Each of the three spoke to the importance of diversity, representation, and community engagement in relation to their own experiences. Each of them showed, through their powerful personal stories, how diversity is strength and how they developed their own empowerment.
DACA and Dreamers
“I am so much more than a Dreamer, more than an undocumented immigrant. I am a professional, a brother, a son, an uncle, a Mexican American. Most important: I am a human,” De La Rosa said.
“I get upset with ‘get in line’ in regards to citizenship,” he continued. “Since 2001, we are waiting for a green card to work legally in the United States. I don’t think we are near the top of the list. Americans don’t know their own immigration system because they don’t have to go through it. The system is antiquated, established in 1996 under the Reagan administration. It is inadequate to address 21st century problems.”
It is a fact that every undocumented worker pays into Social Security but cannot receive Social Security benefits. It is a fact that no undocumented person can collect public assistance, such as food stamps (SNAP) or WIC. It is a fact that if an undocumented immigrant wishes to attend college in the United States, there is no financial aid available to them; they must pay the full amount of tuition, books, lodging, etc. out of pocket.
Equality and Women
“Only 16% of city/county management positions are held by women,” Rivas said.
“Is it more difficult being female?” asked Rivas. “Yes, a thousand times. I always have to work harder to get into positions of leadership. But I’ve done it! It can be done.”
“Now that I am at the table, I can help ensure opportunity for all women, all Latinas. My responsibility now is to lay the groundwork, and make it easier for those Latinas who come next. It’s a lot easier today than it was ten years ago,” she continued.
“This is the first time I’ve seen another Latina in public service,” noted De La Rosa.
“It is important to be at the table,” Rivas said. “The least I can do is be confident and strong. Hold your head up high and speak. You have the ability to effect change, working in public administration. You have a big say.”
It’s Your Job,
Not Ours
The group was asked what they wished to say to white people.
“Diversity is a fact,” stated De La Rosa. “Equity is not the brown person’s job to do: it’s you all. You have the positions and the resources to do equity work.”
“I want the opportunity to tell my story,” Rivas said. “Allow people of diverse backgrounds to tell our stories — and hear us. I would say, listen. Don’t ever stop having the conversation.”
“It’s a matter of trust,” Medina said. “It feels unsafe going places when we are not in control. Find common ground. There’s space for that. Let conversation bring people together.”
Diversity and Leadership
“Leadership is also part of being something larger than yourself — to collaborate with people slightly, or even very, different from yourself,” Medina said.
De La Rosa noted Maslow’s hierarchy of basic needs dictates that so many immigrants are so busy trying to provide for their families that it’s not easy to engage in civic affairs. An issue in rural communities is that youth of all races tend to leave their hometowns after high school and do not return.
“We need to make sure our entities mirror the communities we serve. We must create policies to address the issues our constituents face,” De La Rosa said.
“As a first generation, it never crossed my mind to run for public office,” Rivas said. “But community service was strong in my family. We must teach our kids to give back, to volunteer, and we all need a middle person who’s like us — who looks like us — as a mentor.”
“Know your community well,” said De La Rosa. “How do they get their news? What are their challenges? It’s like getting to immigration appointments. We need to be working with federal agencies to address barriers and increase accessibility. Make sure the organization you run mirrors the community you serve.”
Gateways for Growth Initiative
“If you’re not at the table, you’re likely to be on the menu,” De La Rosa said.
The Gateways for Growth Initiative with Welcoming America was pursued in partnership with the City of Dodge City and Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas to achieve two main objectives:
Provide data on the impact of newcomers in southwest Kansas, and
Make informed, strategic recommendations on how to improve pathways to integration for newcomers in all aspects of community life.
De La Rosa said the fuel and the engine of the southwest Kansas economy consists of the diverse culture of undocumented workers and refugees. The area processes up to 25% of the nation’s beef and has more jobs than people to fill them. Immigrants and refugees are vital to the economy.
“Without immigrants, Dodge City, Liberal, Garden City, and others would be dying communities,” he said. “They are the only people who will take jobs at the meat packing plants. We have 200 jobs available today. They are the only applicants.”
Mental Health and Staying the Course
“I had to give myself grace,” Medina said.
A poem Medina wrote during the pandemic was published in The New York Times. Being put in the spotlight can create self-doubt. He struggles with imposter syndrome, a condition that affects Rivas and De La Rosa as well.
Medina added, “Sometimes, it’s just one small bit at a time. Speak your voice. Empower yourself. Imposter syndrome is a barrier you put on yourself. You gotta take a shot! If I can do it, others from my background can do it, too.”
Depression and suicidal tendencies also figure in Medina’s personal experiences. Thanks to a $50,000 Academy of American Poets Fellows award, Medina organized Words Save Lives, a poetry reading event, in conjunction with mental health professionals and suicide prevention organizations, offering support and outreach to communities across the state. The Emporia Words Save Lives event is Sept. 13.
Language and Empowerment
“My Dad always told us, in this life, nothing is forever. Do good. Do well and good will come to you,” Rivas said.
Medina noted, “My parents didn’t speak English well. I run into this a lot. Being able to speak English, that makes a difference.”
Medina’s mother spoke only Spanish when he was a child. They watched Maria on Sesame Street together, which helped her learn English.
“People deserve respect for learning a second language. That’s a difficult thing to do,” Medina said. “We are learning at the pace we can.”
“We are literally connecting with the Mexican consulate to facilitate document exchange,” De La Rosa said. “We need to continue to communicate and share community resources. The city can do things; it is our policy to have city documents and resources available in Spanish. You have to meet people where they are. Gain trust. It takes trust to even submit any kind of government application. Cultivate trust.”
“As a kid, we spoke Spanish at home and English at school,” Rivas said, “and we had to translate documents and official paperwork for our parents. There are many resources out there for learning English. Take advantage of those. Second, friends and family are great resources for help translating and to help you get to where you need to be.”
De La Rosa said, “Support each other. Be persistent. Open the door for others to grow. Like the old story says, the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time.”
These immigrant stories could have been told by the great grandparents of any one of us; stories of people who came to America from around the globe. These particular immigrant stories — told with so much tolerance, so much restraint — are from three distinguished speakers who shared their life experiences as immigrants living in Kansas in the 21st century. Extraordinary and powerful world-expanding stories.
“This has been an amazing afternoon. This was one bite of the elephant. I invite you to think about what’s the next bite to eat,” Dains said, closing the first — but hopefully not the last — LatinX Leadership Community Conversation.
“My story is not a fairy tale. Our lives are complicated and messy. My parents sacrificed greatly. I hope your journey is a little easier from hearing my story.” Daniela Rivas.
“I am a voice for the voiceless. I always think about my mother saying, I take you to another country. Her struggles inspire me to do better,” De La Rosa said.
“I don’t want to be the last Latino poet laureate of Kansas,” Medina said.
