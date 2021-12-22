Put away those dreams fueled by Bing Crosby songs. This weekend will be warm and dry in the Emporia area, not cold and snowy.
After starting the day below freezing, the National Weather Service expects a sunny Wednesday high of 57 degrees. That's 14 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Daily highs will keep building, reaching 69 Friday. But the record high for December 24 is 73, set in 1955.
Weekend highs should be a bit lower, but still reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
No snow or rain are forecast over the next seven days. Thanks to an unusually wet October, the Emporia area remains clear on the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
