This article sides with no political movement nor any party. It is presented to the citizens for the purpose of recognizing a true Jay Hawk prophet. This prophet said:
“Every gun that is made, every war ship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed. Those who are cold and not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientist and the hopes of its children.”
The Jay Hawk prophet was General and President Dwight Eisenhower.
General Eisenhower was perhaps our most important General, other than Gen. George Marshall, of the 20th century. Our Kansas prophet should know what he is talking about. But it would appear that we have ignored his warnings.
These types of statements were common to President Eisenhower as time went on. He warned us that without controls, the military industrial complex would control the country and it would never ever have enough money. Plus, that they would be the harbingers of war, because without it they would fail to make a satisfactory profit.
I credit Professor Lawrence Wilkerson for much of what I will bring forth next. Prof. Wilkerson was a Colonel in the Army, Chief of Staff to Colin Powell, taught at the Marine War College in Virginia and at the Naval War College in Rhode Island. He also taught in our oldest college, William and Mary, for their honors program. In recent speeches that one can look up on YouTube, Professor Wilkerson points out that:
The cost of one heavy bomber would fund more than 30 modern, all-brick schools in 30 cities. Or two new efficient electric power plants that could provide electricity for two cities of 60,000 people. Or two fully-equipped hospitals.
One new fighter jet costs more than 500,000 bushels of Kansas wheat.
Only one of the new F-35 fighters would build 340 modern, energy-efficient homes.
The cost of the entire F-35 fighter jet program equals 7,500,000 fully-paid college educations at our best universities. At no cost to the student.
Just one pilot’s helmet for the F-35 fighter jet costs over $1,000,000 and failed to work.
The Marine Osprey aircraft development equals enough to fund solar panels that could provide electricity for New York, Chicago and Los Angeles for 50 years.
Right now, the the entire world countries, other than the United States, have about 77 military facilities outside their boarders. While the United States has about 800 military outposts around the world. Never an empire was so world-reaching.
The cost of just one new Ford Class aircraft carrier equals over 100 hospitals in small towns throughout America.
How about a little citizens quiz?
Here are our top 10 suppliers to the world’s militaries. Keep in mind that the U.S. is the worlds largest arms salesman. Here is a clue. Which one of these companies, with the help of Vice President Dick Cheney, made a larger profit off just Afghanistan alone than any companies profit? Was it one of these top 10 arms dealers — who all make over $20 billion a year from the sale of arms? Some of these I have never heard of before asking Google, so which one is it? (this should be easy)
Was it United Technologies, L-3 Communications, Finmeccanica, EADS, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, Boeing or Lockheed?
And the answer is, VP Cheney’s company : Raytheon.
Our U.S. Budget Office is dumbfounded. They estimate that by 2030, with only a 2 percent increase in the military budget, we will no longer be able to make our annual debt payment; nor will the US have any discretionary spending ability. To make matters worse China’s goal of making their RMB (their money) the worlds medium of exchange will be unstoppable.
My father at this point would say that, “Something is crooked as a dog’s hind leg.” Perhaps we Kansans should take a pilgrimage to Abilene to tell President Eisenhower that we are sorry that we failed to listen to him.
We have been in almost constant war after Korea. For what? How long will it take for Afghanistan to revert to exactly its old ways after we leave: assuming that we have made any change in them up to that date.
I would recommend the read of “Hero of the Empire,” by Candice Millard about Winston Churchill fighting in Afghanistan in 1895 against the Pashtum. In every place where it mentions Great Britain, just replace the name United States, or Russia, or the Persians, or even the Mongols got their butts whipped by the Pashtum in Afghanistan.
We should embrace President Jefferson who said, “Facts must do battle themselves fighting in the public square for truth to exist.”
And to my estimation if this would happen, perhaps, our neverending wars would stop and our military industrial complex would be checked.
