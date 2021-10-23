His resume might not reflect it, but Trey Cocking has Emporia connections.
“Both of my brothers went to Emporia State. My mom and my aunt went to Emporia State,” Cocking said. “I’ve spent a lot of time there with my family.”
Now Cocking and his family will live here full-time. Cocking is in line to become Emporia’s City Manager after the city commission approved his hire Wednesday night to replace Mark McAnarney.
“When I heard that Mark was going to retire, it was one of those moments,” Cocking said Friday from his current office in Topeka. “If there was ever a job that I was interested in, it’s Emporia.”
And if first impressions matter, Cocking likes what he sees.
“Everything that’s happening downtown – I think it’s an incredible success story,” Cocking said. “I think Emporia’s in good shape overall.”
But as he leaves his current job as Deputy Director of the Kansas League of Municipalities, Cocking is not moving down the turnpike with an agenda.
“I really think my first 100 days is about listening,” Cocking said. “Meeting community members, meeting staff, finding out what’s working and not working.”
The announcement of Cocking Wednesday night took many people by surprise. It followed an executive session, but Cocking said the process developed quietly over about a month.
“Applications were due Sept. 10,” he said. Then he was interviewed by the commission Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Cocking said he’s already analyzed Emporia budget documents, including a bond summary. He’s also tracked city commission meetings in recent months, while holding conversations with longtime colleague and assistant city manager Lane Massey.
“They’re incredibly big shoes to fill,” Cocking said about replacing McAnarney, who’s served in city government since 1989. “He has a relationship with everybody in the city.”
Cocking’s Emporia connections also include a Leadership Kansas class in 2017 with Allison Garrett as a classmate. Garrett, who was then President of Emporia State University, left last week for a new job in Oklahoma.
“I spent a little bit of time talking with Allison this summer,” Cocking said. He added she offered “a lot of good insight.”
Cocking describes himself on Twitter as a “public servant and a fan of good government.” A man who used to work alongside him says that’s true.
“It’s all good,” Allen Reavis said Thursday. He was mayor of Atchison during the years when Cocking was city manager. “He’s very good... good ideals.”
Cocking’s first day on the job in Emporia will be Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Cocking’s resume includes service at steadily larger communities.
He spent three years as city administrator in Cherryvale with a population of about 2,200. Then came almost eight years as Atchison City Manager, which has nearly 11,000 people.
“Trey just did a great job,” Reavis said. The current vice mayor and longtime city commissioner admired Cocking from their first meeting in 2009.
“He toured the city and looked at the financials and met with department heads,” Reavis recalled. “He more accurately analyzed the pros and cons of where we were at, department by department, better than anyone else could.”
Reavis also praised Cocking for having a “good eye for talent.” But a growing family convinced Cocking that he should give up the Atchison job in Aug. 2017.
“Although we love Atchison and have immensely enjoyed living here, it’s important to me that she can spend more time with our daughter and less time on the road,” Cocking wrote in a farewell letter shared by the Atchison Globe in 2017.
Wife Jen Cocking works as an attorney and officer with Capitol Federal in Topeka, so Trey Cocking moved there to join the Kansas League of Municipalities. The new position in Emporia means another move, and at least occasional long commutes for her.
“One of the things that came out of the pandemic was a greater flexibility to work at home,” he said. “I would imagine that she’ll be home some. She’ll be at the office in Topeka some.”
Cocking explained how he defines “good government” in a post on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday, January 6, as the U.S. Capitol insurrection unfolded.
“Politics is not a team sport,” was his top point. “Both sides have good ideas and both sides have bad ideas.”
Cocking bookended that with a concluding eighth point: “Seek middle ground; find where you can compromise.”
“That’s what I love about local government,” he added Friday. “There’s no Republican way or Democrat way to fill a pothole... It’s really the commission and the community getting together to solve problems.”
Weeks earlier, he addressed the controversy and tension surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
“We handle our issues at the ballot box in Kansas. Period. Full stop,” Cocking tweeted in December 2020.
As of Friday morning, Cocking was silent about his new job on his social media accounts. Instead, he posted a tweet Thursday about how Kansas daycare “is 128 percent more expensive than [it] costs to attend the University of Kansas.”
His tweets from 2018-21 also indicate Cocking supports COVID-19 vaccinations and masking. But he opposes property tax exemptions for specific businesses, as well as Daylight Saving Time.
Cocking’s first day on the job in Emporia will be historic. At least, December 7 has been historic in the past. Remember Pearl Harbor?
“I called my dad and he said, ‘I hope that’s not an omen,” Cocking said with a laugh. “I said it’s just a date.”
