JUNCTION CITY – The Emporia High girls basketball team demonstrated the unrelenting ferocity of its defense Friday night as it forced 41 turnovers in a 71-8 drubbing of Junction City.
Addie Kirmer scored 22 points while Gracie Gilpin added 17 for the Spartans (5-2), who coupled their defensive domination with their second-best shooting night of the season. Emporia hit 48% (26 of 54) of its total field goal attempts and 50% (12 of 24) of its 3-point shots.
The Spartans came out with a full-court press, and it would be nearly impossible to overstate the effectiveness of it. In the first quarter, the Blue Jays coughed up 16 turnovers against the press compared to just two shot attempts as Emporia took a 24-2 lead after eight minutes.
“We have a group that we thought we could do this with and we knew they’d be able to do it eventually,” said Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey about the press. “We’ve been grooming them for it, worked a lot on it this summer. We said we’re going to commit to it. … We have the legs for it, we have the depth for it, we have the players for it and I think it’s a strength of ours.”
Dorsey said the goal of the press is to “break (opponents) mentally and physically,” and that other teams are beginning to realize the threat that Emporia poses defensively.
“That’s a badge of honor for our growth,” she said.
The Spartans backed out of the full-court press midway through the second quarter as their lead continued to snowball. Dorsey said that was because they didn’t want to embarrass their opponent.
Nevertheless, the Spartans continued to dominate defensively, forcing turnovers at a four-to-one ratio. Junction City had just 10 shot attempts and zero offensive rebounds in the game.
“We rotated well, we had our hands out, we were deflecting passes,” Dorsey said. “We could’ve just sat back and been content, but there was an instinct tonight that just said, ‘No, we’re going to take it. We’re going to play the way we want.’”
Emporia’s defense fed directly into its offense, with turnovers often leading to easy buckets on the other end. On the occasions that the Spartans settled into a true half-court offense, the Blue Jays presented a box-and-one look defensively with the goal of cutting off Gilpin.
“The problem with that is, right now, I feel like we’re starting to figure it out,” Dorsey said. “If (Gilpin)’s face-guarded, we have other kids over there. … We hit it hard before Christmas: We have got to develop scoring. We’re working on it and I think you’re starting to see it pay off. I think you’re starting to see other kids step up.”
Nine Spartans scored in the game, which Dorsey said forced Junction City to drop the box-and-one after halftime, and that, in turn, opened up Gilpin to get her fair share of the points as well.
“If we can continue to do that in our league, that’s going to make it tough,” she said.
HANDLING PROSPERITY
Dorsey said that she thought her team showed great maturity in coming out strong and proactive against Junction City rather than coming in lackadaisically because it knew that, on paper, it was the superior squad.
“We were probably supposed to win, but we needed to make sure we commanded that,” she said. “That’s that killer instinct mentality we’re working on a little bit with them. We want them to be able to handle prosperity well and handle games where they play well. But can you string that performance along for multiple quarters and multiple games? In order to be at the top, that’s what you have to do. I thought they showed a really good sense of that. They were locked in and focused. They weren’t sloppy. It was a game where it could have been but they handled themselves with poise and character.”
KILLER KIRMER
Kirmer’s 22 points off the bench were a career-high for the sophomore, who has increasingly been taking on a scoring role for Emporia as the season has progressed.
Dorsey said that Kirmer’s ability to attack the rim and shoot from long range is her strength and that she is coming to understand and embrace her role as a scorer.
“Addie’s a tough kid,” she said. “She’s a competitor, she’s a challenger. … What I know about her, she wants to play. You put a little carrot in front of her and then she’s going to go for it. She can have a pretty relentless mindset. She’s young and we’ve got to continue to grow and develop that.”
UP NEXT
After playing five of their first seven games on the road, the Spartans will return home Tuesday to host Topeka West (0-8), which lost to Junction City 32-30 earlier this week.
Dorsey said she wants to see her defense play even “tougher” and “meaner” and to have her posts have more of a presence in the game as well. She also said she wants to see her team come out with the same level of maturity against an inferior team as it did against Junction City.
“Can we string another performance along?” she said. “ … (Tuesday’s win over) Manhattan, I thought, was a strong performance, this was a strong performance, Topeka West needs to be a strong performance. And then we’re going to start to see the (Washburn) Rurals again, the Topeka Highs, and we need to be ready. We want to be able to continue to build on this because the best teams in our league and the champions around the state play like this every day.”
EMPORIA 71, JUNCTION CITY 8
Emporia (5-2) – 24; 24; 12; 11; – 71
Junction City (1-7) – 2; 3; 2; 1; – 8
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Kirmer 22, Gilpin 17, T. Baker 6, Snyder 5, Stewart 5, Shively 5, Peak 4, A. Baker 3, Herfkens 2, Cooper 2.
Junction City – O’Neal 3, Ramirez 2, Jeter 2, Holloway 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.