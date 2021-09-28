Adapting to the pandemic means special creative challenges for Red Rocks, including a new self-guided William Allen White family history tour, a new anthology featuring local and regional writers and a new landmark designation.
Seven years ago, in 2014, the Emporia City Commission designated the first Saturday in October as William Allen White Legacy Day. This annual observance of “The Sage of Emporia” occurs on the same day as the annual presentation of the William Allen White Children’s Book Awards. This year, Legacy Day falls on Oct. 2.
The board members of the William Allen White Community Partnership have been busy behind the scenes polishing new projects to keep the legacy of the legendary Emporia Gazette editor alive. The board is responsible for creating, curating and presenting a variety of programs at the Red Rocks site in spring and fall, along with a seasonal holiday celebration. The historic William Allen White family home at 927 Exchange St. is also the location for the beloved book signing event by each year’s WAW Children’s Book Award-winning authors, which is attended by hundreds of school children from across the state of Kansas.
Long-time volunteer and board member Roger Heineken noted that, “The William Allen White Community Partnership requested this designation by the City and has programmed special events to mark the special day, like screenings of the Mary White and Journey for Margaret movies, and Red Rocks Ramble, a history driving tour with stops at White-related sites around town.”
Unfortunately, events have been disrupted in 2021 by the continuing pandemic. There will be no in-person Legacy Day celebration at Red Rocks, the White family home, now a state historic site and national landmark. And the children’s book award presentation will again be a virtual event. It will take more than a pandemic, though, to dim the lights on the enduring prominence of Emporia’s most famous citizen.
For this unusual year, WAWCPI board member Lori DeWinkler researched and created a “White Legacy” self-guided tour that begins at the White family home. It includes highlights such as Peter Pan Park, The Emporia Gazette building and adjacent White Memorial Park, and the White family gravesite at Maplewood-Memorial Lawn Cemetery. There are 10 stops on the tour, with driving directions, maps, and interesting tidbits about each location. Brochures are available at Red Rocks, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Emporia Public Library.
Another project coming to fruition in 2021 was conceived by board member Kerry Moyer. The inaugural edition of “Arterial Ink--William Allen White: A Kansas Legacy” was proposed as a fundraiser for the historic home site. Twenty local and regional writers contributed essays, poetry, and articles that evoke memories of William Allen White and his lasting influence for Volume I of what will be a yearly anthology collection. Copies of the 2021 limited-edition hardcover book can be reserved with advance purchase of $30 each. Proceeds support the events and projects at Red Rocks put on by the William Allen White Community Partnership.
Fundraising is always a necessity for historic non-profits, but Red Rocks truly is a special case, in that the site does not receive operational funding from the state of Kansas.
“When the Kansas Legislature accepted the gift of Red Rocks and contents to become a state historic site, the bill stipulated no tax dollars were to be allocated for annual operation of the site,” said Roger Heineken, longtime Red Rocks volunteer and board member. “The WAW Community Partnership, Inc. was organized to fund operations along with some support from the private foundation side of the Kansas Historical Society.”
“The local Community Partnership raises funds disproportionately from Lyon County and the region to support the state historic site,” he added. “Because of this, the Partnership has presented free educational programming to all citizens and for school children as a thank you for local support.”
Books can be purchased at the Red Rocks Visitor Center, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Granada Coffee Co., with more locations to be announced. Advance purchases will be available for pick-up in November, and will continue to be sold in a variety of downtown locations through the holiday season.
More acclaim is being pursued by WAWCPI board member Beverley Olson Buller. She recently received approval from the Kansas Historical Society to apply, on behalf of Red Rocks, for the Literary Landmarks designation. This will include a painstakingly-researched narrative that includes the entire White family—and $1,000-plus application fee price tag.
Buller commented, “We knew the Board would have to pay the fee, which includes a plaque for the site plus listing on the Literary Landmarks website and national press releases. We’ll be the first site in Kansas with this designation … hopefully.”
As with so many things, we are all learning to create do-it-yourself holidays and commemorations and visits and vacations. Take a short trip this autumn to the William Allen White family home, Red Rocks, at 927 Exchange Street, in Emporia. The Visitor Center is open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday, from April - October. Guided tours of the home are available (call 620-342-2800 or email redrocks@kshs.org for more information or to schedule) and the Visitor Center offers information about the history and influence of the White family from the 1890s to the present.
“Celebrities, authors, and even presidents visited the White family at the house here in Emporia. Pulitzer Prize winner Edna Ferber said 24 hours at Red Rocks was more refreshing than a month’s vacation anywhere else. Having that same porch and living room preserved and available for us all to visit honors the legacies of William Allen and William Lindsay White. Emporia, Kansas was home to two of the most influential newsmen of the 20th century,” stated WAWCPI board president Les Lauber.
And don’t forget to reserve a copy of the soon-to-be-published “Arterial Ink.”
Get Volume I of this varied and unique collection honoring Emporia’s most famous citizen.
