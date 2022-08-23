“This is absolutely fun,” exclaimed Ellen Wickersham as she carved her linoleum block in advance of making brightly colored prints. “We’ve done all kinds of things here at the library.”
Linocut printmaking was a popular endeavor at the Emporia Public Library Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20. Nearly 20 people sketched original artwork onto linoleum blocks, then carefully carved out their designs before inking the blocks and creating colorful prints.
The linocut process is simple, although the resulting prints can be detailed and complex. Like woodcut and wood engraving, lino is a relief printing process. First used near the end of the 19th century, linocut became wildly popular during the 1920s when linoleum was developed for use as affordable flooring. Still popular today, linocut is a way to get started in printmaking without expensive equipment or harsh chemicals.
Mary Kay Wright was trying linocut for the first time. Her daughter Natalie Duncan brought her to the class.
“It was fun to find out what this is, and how to do it,” Wright said. “But the most important part is having fun doing it.”
“It’s fun to do something different every once in a while,” Duncan concurred.
Originally, artists would have carved the linoleum used for flooring, but other options abound today. Grey lino is made from natural cork and linseed oil and backed with hessian fabric. Other, softer linos are easier for beginners and well suited to less intricate designs. Carving tools come in many shapes and sizes, and many are quite inexpensive.
Washable ink pads were used for the library printmaking process, although printer’s ink is commonly used by lino printmakers. Specially made printmaking papers are less absorbent and tend to be smooth. For the library’s class, white card stock was used to produce crisp prints.
“Parchment or textured paper would give a nice effect,” commented Public Services Librarian Molly Chenault. “What I want to try sometime is some nice thick handmade paper.”
Chenault explained that one of the nice aspects of linocut is that very little is needed in the way of tools and supplies. She noted that the process can be fairly quick and that it’s quite satisfying to see one’s image turned into a print.
For information about upcoming programs, contact the Emporia Public Library at 620-340-6462, stop by 110 E. Sixth Ave., or visit them online at emporialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.