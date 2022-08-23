“This is absolutely fun,” exclaimed Ellen Wickersham as she carved her linoleum block in advance of making brightly colored prints. “We’ve done all kinds of things here at the library.”

Linocut printmaking was a popular endeavor at the Emporia Public Library Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20. Nearly 20 people sketched original artwork onto linoleum blocks, then carefully carved out their designs before inking the blocks and creating colorful prints.

