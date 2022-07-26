WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-COMMANDER-GET

A woman walks past a school partially destroyed as a result of missile strike in town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region on Monday.

 Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

The British government has been criticized after cutting all but "essential" overseas aid in the wake of reducing its international development budget to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Politicians and charities have warned that lives will be lost as a result of the cuts, with countries such as war-torn Yemen likely to take the brunt of the loss of funds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.