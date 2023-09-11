The Emporia State volleyball team rolled to their sixth win in eight matches to open the season with a 3-0 victory over Union (Tenn.) on Saturday at the Missouri S&T Invitational in Rolla, Mo. The Hornets hit a season high .330 in the match.
After the Bulldogs scored the first points of the match, the Hornets answered with three of their own and continued to pull away the rest of the set. Sandora Sasaki would record six kills on just 11 attempts in the opening set for ESU.
The second set was all Emporia State as the Hornets scored the first five points of the set and led 8-1 before Union could get a timeout called. ESU scored the final five points, getting two including the set winner on aces from Ainslee Stepp.
The third set was a battle for the Hornets compared to the first two with ten ties and three lead changes. Union scored four of the first five points and led 15-11 when Emporia State called their first timeout. The Hornets scored six of the next seven points out of the timeout to take their first lead at 17-16. Neither team would take more than a one point lead until a Sasaki kill followed by a Union ball handling error gave ESU a 24-22 lead. A kill by the Bulldogs Reese Owens made it 24-23 before Sasaki ended the match with her 15th kill
Sasaki ended the match with 15 kills on .448 hitting while McKenya Sorrells and Lillian Zeigler each recorded six kills on .333 hitting. Brailee Bogle dished 29 assists and Emily Harris had a team high 11 digs.
The Hornets lost the opener of the tournament on Thursday to host Missouri S&T, 1-3 (25-19, 25-27, 19-25, 24-26) before defeating Lake Superior State Friday morning, 3-1 (14-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-17) and Lake Superior State Friday evening, 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-15).
Emporia State improves to 6-2 on the season and will make its MIAA and White Auditorium debut on Friday, Sept. 15 against Fort Hays State. First serve for Teachers Night at White is set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.