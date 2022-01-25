Only weeks after announcing a recall of F-150 pickup trucks, Ford has found a new problem with almost 20,000 Super Duty and Medium Duty trucks.
KBB.com reports 2021 models are being recalled because of a possible small void in the top-center of the secondary fuel filter cap. That void could grow into a pinhole, allowing fuel to leak out of the filter.
The recall involves F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, F-650 and F-750 trucks with 6.7 liter diesel engines.
Ford dealers will replace both fuel filters at no charge. More information is available from Ford customer service at 866-436-7332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.