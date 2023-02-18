Last night was the final Friday of the regular season, as sub-state play begins next week.
Girls
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 10:53 am
LEBO — Lebo High School defeated Southern Coffey County last night 63-11 and now stands at an impressive 19-0. Brooklyn Jones collected 16 points, eight steals and six rebounds, while teammate Audrey Peek scored 16 points and notched eight rebounds and four assists. Siara Crouch added 17 points and four steals.
LYNDON — Madison High School cruised by Lyndon High School yesterday, downing the Lady Tigers 49-23 and advancing to 16-3. Jaelynn Weakley led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, followed by freshman Caylin Luthi with 10.
ALLEN — Northern Heights High School faced Hartford High School in an area showdown, with the Lady Wildcats prevailing 51-44. Northern Heights improves to 7-12, and Hartford falls to 4-16. Teagan Hines recorded 16 points for Northern Heights, and Hartford’s Trinity Windle led the scoring with 22 points.
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County High School dispatched Centre High School yesterday evening, 54-22, moving to 13-7.
Boys
COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Chase County Bulldogs made quick work of Centre High School 55-21, moving to 17-3. Cooper Schroer registered 12 points, and Aidan Eidman reached double digits with 11.
ALLEN — The Northern Heights Wildcats got by the Hartford Jaguars Friday 59-51. The Wildcats improve to 3-16, and Hartford drops to 8-11. Northern Heights’ Kolden Ryberg led the Wildcats with 20 points. Teammates Connor Arb and Gabe King each had 11 points. The Jaguar’s Ali Smith topped all scorers with 38.
LEBO — The Lebo Wolves defeated Southern Coffey County 88-13, improving to 13-6.
