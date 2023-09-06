The Emporia City Commission have set a date to vote on proposed zoning regulations for the City of Emporia, seven years after the city and Lyon County embarked on a joint comprehensive plan called Plan ELC.
Commissioners will consider the zoning regulations during their 11 a.m. Sept. 20 meeting in the Municipal Courtroom. Residents are encouraged to reach out to commissioners with feedback prior to that date.
The joint comprehensive plan was a living document which came under development in 2016. It was facilitated by Urban Collaborative, a California-based company with offices around the country. The city and county both adopted Plan ELC in 2019, but in early 2020 the city and county went their separate ways.
"During that time the city decided to move from a strictly FORM based zoning code, which is what Urban Collaborative had presented at that time, to a hybrid mix of use and form-based codes," said city Planning and Zoning Administrator Justin Givens.
According to Givens, the city's proposed zoning regulations include a change from traditional use-based zoning codes to modern form-based codes, which focus more on the relationship between building facades and the public realm. Givens said form-based zoning encourages revitalization, promotes affordable housing, helps small businesses, promotes walkability, preserves a sense of place and changes the focus of what is regulated. The new plan moves away from zoning districts and instead focuses on parcel types, such as residential and commercial. The idea, Givens said, was to be more equitable in how property was distinguished within the City of Emporia.
"With form-based codes you're not necessarily looking at what's going on with the building, but what the building looks like," he said. "It's considered a modern alternative ... people wanted to transition out of standard zoning."
He said the idea was for new construction and renovations to be more uniform, in order to keep the city attractive.
An example of that, Givens explained, was the change to a required build-to line, which is a set building line on a lot, measured parallel from the front and/or corner side lot line, where the structure must be located. The building facade must be located on the build-to line, or within the given range. This takes the place of a setback requirement.
Commissioner Jamie Sauder was critical of the latest rendition of the regulations, saying that a previous version allowed for more uses of property in many cases. He pointed out that there are still normal channels for changing zoning types of land, for different building projects.
"For phase 2 of Hidden Vista — which is a concept — has a preliminary plat and it's grandfathered in, so it has setback lines," he said.
The regulations also come with proposed supplmental regulations for short-term rentals. The regulations include two classes, owner occupied and non-owner occupied.
Owner occupied rentals would required an annual license and registration, as well as hold an insurance requirement. Non-owner occupied rentals would require a conditional use permit, annual license and registration, insurance requirement and require a local contact.
Although now in the final stages, the process to update the city’s zoning regulations has taken several years. In Aug. 2022, city commissioners modified a contract with consultant Jim Kaup, a Topeka-based attorney who specializes in local government and land use. Kaup was still revising the regulations nearly 36 months after he began.
The city also,
- Proclaimed Sept. 6 as Broadview Towers Day, in recognition of the building's 100th anniversary.
- Proclaimed Sept. 18 - 22 as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.
- Recognized September as library card sign-up month in Emporia.
- Proclaimed Sept. 8 - 17 as "welcoming week" in Emporia.
- Appointed Aaron Trelc to the open seat on the Emporia Recreation Commission.
- Appointed Bobbie Long to the open position on the Emporia Public Library Board of Directors.
- Appointed Mickey Edwards, Lyn Blubaugh, Raymond Rogers, Pauline Stacchini, Sarah Henning, Talia Smith, Jay Vehige, Karyn Shields and Samantha Shannon to the newly formed Homelessness Advisory Board, for a three-year term ending Sept. 6, 2026.
- Approved a 1% increase to the transient guest tax to 8%, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
- Awarded a $807,999.85 contract to Bruce Davis Construction for work on the 600 - 700 block of Mechanic Street.
- Entered negotiations with Crossland Construction Co. for a contract for services as the Construction Manager at Risk for the upcoming fire station project.
- Reviewed general obligation bond calendars.
- Discussed a CGI digital grant fund.
- And received a water system update from Public Works Supervisor Dean Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.