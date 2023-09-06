City of Emporia square

The Emporia City Commission have set a date to vote on proposed zoning regulations for the City of Emporia, seven years after the city and Lyon County embarked on a joint comprehensive plan called Plan ELC. 

Commissioners will consider the zoning regulations during their 11 a.m. Sept. 20 meeting in the Municipal Courtroom. Residents are encouraged to reach out to commissioners with feedback prior to that date. 

