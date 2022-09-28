If Kansas has an ”off season” for extreme weather, this could be it.
No heat index. No tornado threat. No snowstorms on the horizon. Simply warm sunny days and cool nights.
That trend should continue in the Emporia area for the next several days. Even though Tuesday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 88 degrees, the rest of the week should have afternoon no warmer than 80.
Morning lows should remain in the 45-50 degree range through Sunday night.
While winds could gust as high as 25 miles per hour at times Wednesday through Friday, no rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.
The early line for the “Turnpike Tussle” college football game in Topeka Saturday calls for late-afternoon sunshine and a high around 78.
