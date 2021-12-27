After a weekend more fitting for lawn chairs than sleds, a fire concern is back in Lyon County Monday.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory early Monday that western Lyon County and southern Morris County face a “very high fire danger” during the late morning and early afternoon. The advisory continues Tuesday afternoon as well.
The concern is due to a combination of wind gusts between 10-20 miles per hour, relative humidities in the 20% range and dry fuels.
“Brief elevated fire conditions” are expected in Chase County during the midday hours Monday, as well as much of Tuesday.
Scattered showers dropped a trace of rain on Emporia Municipal Airport Sunday. But only 0.16 inches officially has fallen there during December. The forecast includes a 30% chance for rain during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday.
Temperatures in the Emporia area remain well above normal, with Friday's high of 75 degrees breaking the old record of 73 set in 1955. Sunday's high of 66 came within three degrees of a record.
But if you're waiting for snow, there's a glimmer of hope. There's a 25% chance for some in Emporia on Saturday.
