The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High boys wrestling team took first place at its home Winter Classic on Saturday.
“Very proud of the effort they put out on Saturday,” said head coach Brook Medrano. “They are really starting to build confidence right now and really wrestling well as a whole. Each one is trying to do their part for the team.”
Braxton Malone (106) and Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (145) both took first place in their weight classes.
Kyle Keosybounheuang (113), Lukas Hainline (120) and Jesse Ultreras (170) were each second place. David Tucker (132), Brayden Criger (152), Davian White (182) and Bobby Trujillo all finished in third place.
The Spartans will return to action at Home versus Spring Hill on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.