A little rain fell on Emporia Thursday night. But not a lot.
Emporia Municipal Airport measured it as 0.04 inches. Yet the city remains below one inch for October, at 0.85 inches. The Elmdale area had only 0.01 inches.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A little rain fell on Emporia Thursday night. But not a lot.
Emporia Municipal Airport measured it as 0.04 inches. Yet the city remains below one inch for October, at 0.85 inches. The Elmdale area had only 0.01 inches.
But the clouds moved away, and sunny days are here to stay – at least for the next seven days.
Visitors for Emporia State University Homecoming weekend can expect seasonal high temperatures in the mid-60s through Sunday. They'll be followed by low 70s next week.
The next chance for dangerous weather also occurs next week. The National Weather Service advises Chase and Greenwood Counties will have “very high grassland fire danger,”: due to strong south winds and warm temperatures.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.