The Emporia High School cross country teams are preparing for the regional meet on Saturday.
The team is peaking at the right time as they are coming off their best performance of the year at the Centennial League meet last weekend, where the girls finished third and Daghyn True won individually for the boys.
“Going into it, I just knew if I ran the way I knew I could I was going to win it,” True said. “It was just being focused on running my race and not getting caught up in anything else.”
“Daghyn is running some of his best races of the year here late in the season, which is what you want,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “When we started the season, I knew the girls had a lot of room for improvement. Now, they’re starting to realize that and have more confidence out there. I think they’re the team to beat this weekend.”
Elizabeth Willhite, who finished fifth at Centennial League, is optimistic the team will be able to qualify.
“I think we have a really good chance of going to state as a team and I’m really looking forward to that and leading the underclassmen if we get that experience this year,” Willhite said. “We don’t want to be any more nervous, so we want to just take it as a regular meet but also keep in mind this is what will get us to state and put forth a strong effort.”
The regional will take place at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita. There are four regionals with nine teams each and the top three teams will qualify for state and top 10 individual runners not on qualifying teams will advance to state.
Emporia will be competing against runners from Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Goddard, Goddard-Eisenhower, Pittsburg, Wichita-Bishop Carroll, and Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
Emporia is hoping to qualify both teams for state. The girls qualified as a team last year and Emporia put both teams in two years before that. Robinson noted it’s the program’s expectation.
“It’s just kind of an expectation in this program that we do that,” Robinson said. “I know the boys are going to have to run very well and the girls are on the bubble where it could go either way. We’ll just have to bring our A-game.”
