Daghyn True

Emporia’s Daghyn True won the Centennial League championship in Manhattan on Saturday.

 Courtesy Dan Hughes

The Emporia High School cross country teams are preparing for the regional meet on Saturday.

The team is peaking at the right time as they are coming off their best performance of the year at the Centennial League meet last weekend, where the girls finished third and Daghyn True won individually for the boys.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.