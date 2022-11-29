For the first time since Dec. 18, 2007, the Emporia State men's basketball team has cracked the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) National Top 25. The Hornets make their debut at No. 23 this week.
Emporia State has opened the season 5-0 with all five wins coming against NCAA Division II opponents, with three coming on the road. Four players are averaging in double figures led by Alijah Comithier at 17.2 points per game. Mayuom Buom is averaging 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds on .724 shooting from the field. Owen Long is at 11.6 points while Atavian Butler scores 11.0 points per game off the bench.
