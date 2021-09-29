October football begins this week with most area teams on the road. But for some players, it doesn’t matter if they’re home or away. They’re still going to do what they do and do it at a high level regardless.
Three local players seem to have a recurring stat line that lights up the page each time you glimpse it: Olpe senior quarterback Damon Redeker, Lebo senior quarterback Kyle Reese and Chase County junior quarterback Mitch Budke. The trio collects touchdowns like Kanye West collects Grammys.
Last week, Reese passed for two TDs and rushed for four. Redeker tallied four scores with his legs — one a 55-yard punt return — and threw for three touchdowns. Budke reached the end zone six times and added a 53-yard TD pass.
And we’re just halfway through the season, folks.
Madison (4-0) vs. Oxford (0-4)
The Bulldogs seek their fifth consecutive victory in a non-district matchup against a winless Oxford team that gave up 70 points to Flinthills last week -- although it only lost by two points.
The Wildcats will be seriously challenged on defense by Bulldogs quarterback Casey Helm, who has been throwing the ball well and is a key factor in Madison’s undefeated season.
Madison defeated Oxford last year 53-8.
Northern Heights (0-3) vs. Uniontown (1-3)
Northern Heights meets Uniontown in a district game. The Wildcats look to get acquainted with the win column tomorrow as they play a team that was thoroughly routed by Olpe last Friday.
However, the Eagles handed Northern Heights a loss in 2020 and didn’t allow any points.
Hartford (1-3) vs. Rural Vista (0-2)
Hartford will try to improve its record this week as it takes on Rural Vista. Rural Vista has given up an average of 60 points in its two losses. But the Jaguars have struggled after opening the season with a 100-point game against Maranatha Christian Academy.
Hartford held Rural Vista scoreless last year, winning the contest 50-0.
Lebo (3-1) vs. Wakefield (0-3)
Wolves football rolls into its game with Wakefield onboard the confidence train. Lebo is riding a two-game winning streak and fully fortified on offense with the return of junior receiver Luke Davies.
Wakefield has only played twice this season and will have a tough time containing the Wolves’ offense. The Bombers will need to find an answer for Lebo’s Reese, who can beat teams via air and ground yards.
The Wolves won convincingly in 2020, 52-6.
Chase County vs. (4-0) vs. Flinthills (2-2)
The Bulldogs face the Flinthills Mustangs Friday in a district game that could be their most challenging since Lebo in week two.
The Chase County D has allowed 112 points in four games, and the Mustangs dropped 70 points on Oxford last week.
Flinthills will have to contend with Chase County receiver Cal Kohlmeier, who ripped off two scores last week against Burden-Central.
The Bulldogs prevailed in last year’s matchup 46-0.
Olpe (4-0) vs. Pleasanton (0-4)
It’s a battle of the unbeaten versus the winless and a district showdown with a high probability of Olpe showing out.
Most defenses can’t stop Damon Redeker, and it’s hard to envision Pleasanton finding a way.
The Eagles shut out the Blu-Jays last season 62-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.