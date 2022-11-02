A winning season isn’t the only recipe for success. Of course, the qualifier is how one defines success. But if it’s the kind that transcends the win/loss column, then winning is sort of peripheral or secondary.
A losing campaign can bring a wealth of success. Just ask Hartford High School head football coach Danen Kistner, whose players persevered through a year that could easily demoralize a program. Hartford was 1-7 at the time of Emporia Gazette’s interview with the first-year coach (they have since won a consolation game over Fairfield to finish the season 2-7), and the Jaguars had just defeated Marais Des Cygnes Valley for their first victory of the season. Prior to the win, Hartford had been outscored, 390-118.
“When we’re winning playoff games, if it’s next year, the year after, even the year after that, there’s going to be a lot of people that won’t remember what they did. But I will never forget it,” Kistner said with reverence. “The kids have done absolutely everything I’ve asked them to and some.”
Hartford’s schedule was brutal. Especially for a young, inexperienced team. They opened the season against Madison, followed by Axtell and Burlingame — both teams undefeated this year — followed by Crest and Lebo, who finished the regular season 6-2.
“The schedule that we played this year, I would argue with anybody in the state of Kansas, that it was probably the toughest schedule in 8-man football,” Kistner said.
Despite the challenging lineup of teams, Kistner said the kids kept their noses to the grindstone, putting in the necessary work at practice and in the classroom.
“The way they carry themselves in the community, becoming better people, and ultimately last Friday night capping it off with a win, it’s huge,” he said. “It’s showing our guys that eventually your hard work and effort will get rewarded.”
The Jaguars’ varsity roster is filled with freshmen and sophomores. Many of them played a significant amount of reps this season, which bodes well for the near future.
“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen and sophomores that are starting this year and playing crucial snaps, and they’re succeeding in a lot of those downs,” Kistner said. “That’s going to be huge getting that experience so early in their career. At more profound or more powerhouse type programs, those guys wouldn’t see the field until their junior or senior year.”
Kistner added that a talented crop of eighth-graders will be coming in next season.
“I’m very excited about the direction we’re headed,” he said.
Freshman wideout Keenan Renfrow saw plenty of varsity action this season, having an impact on the Jaguar offense.
“It’s not very often that you have a freshman come in, start at a wide receiver position, and catch 25-30 balls and have two to three/four hundred yards,” Kistner said.
Sophomore Tysin Bulson gained confidence as a runner as the season unfolded, averaging more than nine yards per carry in the game against MdCV.
“He’s starting to turn the corner where he’s starting to run the ball hard,” Kistner said. “He’s not worried about who’s meeting me in the hole to hit me.”
Kistner said sophomore tight end Nolin Trester has become a great leader and developed his ball-catching ability, and sophomore Bo Peters, while undersized, plays oversized.
“He’s a small guy, but he plays defensive tackle for us, and he might be our most improved player this season,” Kistner said.
The lengthy losing streak not only challenged the team but the coach as well. Kistner held himself accountable, at one point going to the proverbial mirror for a bit of honest self-reflection.
“There were times when we had a couple of close losses there in the middle of the season, and there were times when I went home, and I looked myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Man, I got to be better. These kids are playing their tails off. I’ve got to be better, to find a way to help these guys win.’”
Hartford defeated Fairfield High School in a consolation game, 64-14, after the interview, concluding their year with a two-game winning streak.
“Even though we’re 1-7 and not winning a lot of football games right now, I don’t know that I’ve seen this many people at a Hartford High School football game every week consistently in the last six or seven years,” Kistner said. “They keep showing up, they keep supporting our kids, and our kids are feeding off of that. I could not be more appreciative of our community and what they have helped do for these boys as well.”
There is no mistaking that Kistner is pleased with his team and appreciative of their effort in 2022.
“I could not be more proud of these guys and what they’ve done character-wise,” he said. “I can very proudly say the foundation has been set to build something pretty special here because of what these guys have done.”
