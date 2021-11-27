Emporia State University's Welch Stadium was the site of the 6A football state title game Saturday as Blue Valley Northwest stormed past three-time defending champion Derby 41-21.
It was the 31st time Emporia city has hosted a high school football state title game and the first since the 2019 season.
The 7,000-seat stadium was a packed house as Blue Valley Northwest Huskies fans clad in purple occupied the west side and Derby Panthers fans clad in green occupied the east.
The Huskies got off to a quick start, taking a 28-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Panthers attempted a second-half comeback but it was too little too late.
Blue Valley Northwest's victory snapped Derby's 17-game winning streak and its run of three state titles in a row. It was the Huskies' first-ever state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.