Sometimes wishes come true even before you blow out the candles on a birthday cake.
Avery Evins, of Emporia, received 484 cards this year to celebrate her 12th birthday as part of Avery’s Birthday Card Adventure — an annual event organized by parents Laura and Josh Evins to help their daughter understand just how special birthdays can be. Avery suffered from a hemorrhage on her brain at birth which led to the development of hydrocephalus and the need for a shunt. She underwent brain surgery at just two months old. Afterward, Avery was diagnosed with a chromosomal syndrome called 2p Trisomy 10q Monosomy, Autism Spectrum Disorder and scoliosis. She’s overcome a number of challenges — both with communication and mobility — and is able to communicate through apps on her iPad, although she is non-verbal.
Last year, Avery received 124 cards. With more than double the cards this year, Laura said what surprised her the most was what was inside them.
“What I wasn’t expecting was people writing really personal messages,” Laura said. “It was just people writing, saying they were inspired by her and they really enjoyed reading about her story and just about never giving up. A lot of people know Avery, but a lot of people that don’t know her — it was just unbelievable, the support that we got from the community.”
Each year, the Evinses pick an educational way to tally up the cards Avery receives. This year, they decided to group the cards by different categories and themes.
Avery received 202 homemade cards, 112 animal-themed cards, 49 food-related cards, 28 people-related cards, 27 cards featuring words and numbers, eight Christmas cards and 58 unique cards unique cards that didn’t fit into the other categories.
Laura said cards first arrived in small batches, until after The Gazette’s Dec. 5 story about Avery went live. After that, the family received bundles of cards too large to fit in the mail box.
“That Monday after the story ran, we got 80 cards,” she said. “The next day was 40, and then we got a set of 20 and another set of 20. The 80 bundle and the 40 bundle, they didn’t fit in our mail box.”
Avery received cards not only from the Emporia community, but also from several states including Oregon, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Indiana and Florida. She also received a card from Germany.
With so many cards, the Evinses took shifts to help Avery go through them all.
“We just took turns reading them with her and showing them to her,” Laura said. “We made sure to tell her who they were from and where they were from. One of the things Avery likes to ask on her device is, ‘What’s your name?’ and ‘Where do you live?’ so we would tell her that. That was fun for her. We had to read them during bath time, during commercial breaks during Wheel of Fortune.”
Laura said the family was touched by how many businesses and groups sent cards. The Emporia State University softball team hand-delivered a batch of homemade cards to the family after seeing Avery’s story. Other businesses sent gift cards or cash to contribute to Avery’s Sonic drink fund.
At Shoe Sensation, located at the Flinthills Mall, a special table was set up.
“They set up a table for customers to make her cards,” Laura said. “They had Avery’s story on it. It was so cool.”
Laura said with such an overwhelming response, the family was touched and surprised by the impact Avery’s story has had.
“We just never expected this kind of response,” she said. “It’s just incredible to see how much she could impact people.”
