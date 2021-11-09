One of the things I really miss about living in Tallahassee is the abundance of fresh, wild-caught shrimp.
If Andy and I didn’t drive south to Panacea and visit the My Way shrimp boat for the day’s catch, we could get great shrimp at any of the small shops in town, or, for that matter, any of the grocery stores.
It was hard, coming to Emporia and only finding frozen shrimp in the bag, often from overseas. Any chance we had to get Key West Pinks, we grabbed it, no matter the cost. We haven’t had many chances.
Well, enough complaining. What I want to tell you about today is the shrimp fry I went to the other weekend in Hartford, where Shelly Gehrke and Russ Davenport opened up their spacious back yard for a party featuring brats, sides, desserts and wild-caught Texas Gulf shrimp hauled back from a trip to Padre.
Shrimp — like beef — take on the flavors of what they eat. Grass fed beef is different from corn fed. Wild shrimp are different from farmed shrimp. Gulf Coast Shrimp along the Florida Peninsula are different from the shrimp in the bayous of Louisiana and from the shrimp near South Padre Island.
Gulf Coast shrimp come in three species: White, brown and pink. You can tell somewhat from their body shape (browns are elongated, pinks are tightly curled) and if the shell is one, by the and on their tail. A deep blue band indicates a pink shrimp, a dark brown or rusted band indicates brown and a gray band means white.
Shrimp are, admittedly, weird. They have five pairs of long walking legs in front and five pairs of small, hairy-looking swimming legs in back. Long feelers stretch out from its head like whiskers and they two eyes are on stalks.
Pink and white Gulf shrimp grow to around seven inches, while brown ones average six. Half of that is the edible tail (although there are those who eat the heads). Shrimp are sized by the number of peeled, deveined, beheaded shrimp you get to a pound.
A good shrimp will smell like the sea and have a natural sweet-savory flavor. If the shrimp smell “fishy” or like chlorine, leave them be. Fresh shrimp should be firm, their shells tight against the flesh, White and brown shrimp can be elongated, but the freshest pink shrimp will be curled up like a disc.
Shrimp are quickly frozen out on the boat, and many stay that way, so not all frozen shrimp are less than desirable. Choose frozen shrimp with the shells on; peeled, deveined shrimp have been thawed, manipulated then re-frozen, are more subject to freezer burn and then they will taste like cardboard.
The counts per pound from the USDA for wild shrimp are 21-35, 31-50 and 51-70. However, shrimp sellers have created monikers to help break that down a little. The USDA measurements equate to large, medium and small, with small being like the half-inch shrimp tails that are usually canned.
When you go to the store, you are likely to see words along that line, plus jumbo and colossal. The tail-per-pound on these sizes varies, but generally it’s 8 – 10 for colossal and 12 – 20 for large.
The price increases with the size, of course, which brings me to butterflying.
I’ve not been a fan of butterflying shrimp in the past, because it took longer to eat them and I had so much shrimp, why would I need to spread it out? Now that I don’t have good access to my preferred shrimp, I understand why, when you get a pound of large Gulf shrimp, you would want to butterfly them: it makes them last.
Some people like to butterfly shrimp, too, because they devein them. I generally don’t care about the vein, and I also generally sauté, boil, grill or use them in bisque, gumbo, etc.
Russ reminded me why butterflying shrimp when frying is such a good idea. The shrimp look so much bigger and they cook more evenly. If I were making a shrimp po’boy, all I would have needed from Russ was three of those Texas monsters.
Butterflying a shrimp is not hard. The hardest part, if you have to deal with it, is twisting off the head and peeling off the shell on the abdomen while keeping the last piece and the “flipper” intact. There are deveining tools that split the back of the shell and make it easy to peel off in two sections, from back to legs.
I usually hold the back with my right hand, then grab the legs with my left and peel away from me — breaking the shell on one side, lifting it on the other. Then I move my right hand to the last abdominal segment and the tail, bring the left hand back toward me and remove the whole shell in one movement.
It takes practice, and I have several hundred pounds of practice under my belt.
Once the shrimp’s flesh is cleared, insert a knife about three-quarters of the way into shrimp near the head and cut nearly all the way down the center of the shrimp’s back to the tail. Again, that deveining tool is pretty nifty.
Remove the vein with the tip of your knife then use your hands to open up the flesh until it lies flat. You’re pulling between two muscle groups, so it give easily. You can also cut to, but not through, the underbelly.
Frying just about anything worth eating requires the “wet and dry” breading method. I’m not giving away Russ’ secret recipe, but he did use buttermilk, hatch green chiles, and about a four-to-one ratio of flour to cornmeal.
Those shrimp were so good, I said “Brats? What brats?” and I helped Russ with the frying out of the vast experience of my Southern life and the goodness of my heart — or so he thought! I just wanted to make sure I sneaked the best shrimp over to my plate before anyone else could get them.
Paula Deen knows how to do it. Get some shrimp and treat yourself. Let’s get cooking!
PAULA DEEN’S SOUTHERN FRIED SHRIMP
1 cup milk
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup hot sauce
2 cups self-rising flour
1/4 cup self-rising cornmeal
2 Tablespoons coarse ground black pepper
3 Tablespoons salt
2 pounds medium peeled and deveined with tails left on shrimp
Peanut oil for frying
Preheat oil to 375 degrees. Line a baking tray with paper towels and set aside.
In a shallow baking dish, whisk together milk, buttermilk and hot sauce. In a separate shallow baking dish, whisk together flour, cornmeal, pepper and salt.
Make sure your shrimp are dry and dredge in the dry mixture first, then wet mixture and finally the dry mixture again. Shake off excess between each dredging.
Deep-fry in batches, but do not overload the fryer. Fry for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on the paper towel-lined baking tray. Serve warm.
