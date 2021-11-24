The Emporia State women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a resounding 91-49 home victory over Bethel Wednesday evening.
“We had a couple of hard, intense days of practice (after Saturday’s 96-68 loss to No. 2 Drury), to be quite honest,” said Emporia State head coach Toby Wynn. “We really challenged our players a lot in practice the last couple days.”
Tre’Zure Jobe scored 22 to lead the Hornets (4-1) while Fredricka Sheats added 19, Victoria Price put up 17 and Emily Weathers contributed 10. Karsen Shultz had nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals and zero turnovers.
Wynn said that going into the game, the team had set three specific goals for itself: notch at least 20 assists, hold the Threshers under 55 points and commit fewer than 13 turnovers.
With the Hornets picking up 26 assists and Bethel scoring only 49 points, Emporia State met two of those goals. However, it turned the ball over 15 times in the game.
“Two’s better than none and so that’s good,” Wynn said. “There’s still a couple things that we’ve still got to try to get ironed out and work on as much as possible. And I think that’s the beauty to be able to have some non-conference games right now still before we get going next week in the MIAA is being able to keep trying to figure out some things lineup-wise, keep trying to figure out some things defensive-wise and keep trying to do some things that make us a better basketball team.”
The Threshers from the NAIA hung tough with the Hornets in the first half, matching Emporia State 17-17 in the second quarter to go to the intermission down just 43-31.
“We just came in lackadaisical like we were thinking, ‘Oh, NAIA, we can just take off,’” Jobe said. “But they came out and they were the most aggressive team in the first half.”
After halftime, though, the Hornets unleashed their dominance, outscoring Bethel 27-3 in the third quarter to significantly increase the separation.
“We knew we had to pick it up,” Price said. “They weren’t letting up, so we knew we just had to put our foot down and keep fighting the rest of the game and be aggressive.”
Jobe and Price both mentioned their frustration with Emporia State’s shooting. While the Hornets were 48.6% (35 of 72) from the floor during the game, they were just 10 of 37 from 3-point range – which is typically where they make teams pay.
Wynn agreed with their assessment, saying that 3-point shooting was his “biggest concern” offensively, particularly at home. In its three road games, Emporia State has shot 39.3% (33 of 84) from long distance, but within the supposedly friendly confines of White Auditorium, it is just 26.6% (17 of 64).
“We’ve got to start shooting the basketball better on our home court, in our own gym,” Wynn said. “That’s something that’s going to be really, really key for us going forward. We try to use the 3-point line to our advantage, but you’ve got to make those. So our players have got to get in the gym. We’ve got to get some more time in here to be able to make those shots when it matters.”
Thirteen Hornets saw the floor against Bethel, including several freshmen, as Emporia State picked up 44 points from its bench.
“I think our younger kids did a good job of showing glimpses and signs of what they’re capable of,” Wynn said. “Now it’s just consistently being able to put it all together, to play more consistently like we know they can. They’re all good players. We just want them to play good all the type and I know they’re more than capable of it. The more experience we can get them, the better.”
UP NEXT
Emporia State will host another NAIA opponent in Peru State at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will look to shore things up before opening MIAA play against Nebraska-Kearney at home next Thursday.
Prior to that game, Wynn said the Hornets will spend the Thanksgiving holiday together at his house with “a good, down-home Thanksgiving meal.”
“My wife’s a very good cook,” he said. “I think she’s going to put something together pretty well for them. We’re looking forward to having everybody over that can be there.”
Price and Jobe agreed they were most looking forward to the Oreo cheesecake that will be on offer.
