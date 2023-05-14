Emporia State University Director of Athletics David Spafford announced on Friday that Seth Wheeler will not return as the Hornets baseball head coach. A national search will begin immediately to find the next coach.
"Emporia State Baseball has a rich tradition including the 1978 national championship and the 2009 national runner-up," Spafford said. "Knowing our foundation while evaluating our program today, making a change in leadership with our baseball program was not an easy decision. I would like to thank Coach Wheeler for his service to Emporia State University and Hornet Athletics."
