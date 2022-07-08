A Lyon County agency will receive a state grant to fight “chronic diseases.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday that Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness is among 19 agencies in line for Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grants.
A KDHE statement explained the money will fund “evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition.”
This can include work to prevent youth from using tobacco, limit exposure to secondhand smoke and increase access to healthful foods.
The exact amount Crosswinds will receive was not disclosed. But the KDHE indicated that the grant program is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.