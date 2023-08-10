The Emporia Gazette
The Northern Heights and Chase County cross country teams are hosting a fundraiser on Friday night.
The two programs will have a Back-to-School 5K run & walk to help raise money for both programs. The event will be held at Jones Park on the same grass course that Emporia High School and Emporia State use for their cross country meets.
The event is $5 to enter and free for anyone under the age of 18. Sign-in will start at 7 p.m. with the run beginning at 8 p.m.
Emporia State student-athlete Henry Jones has been helping the teams as an intern assistant coach this summer and he will have some of his ESU teammates at the course to help lead people through the race.
The top five finishers for both men and women will receive medals.
People can reach out to Jones for more information at djones30@g.emporia.edu.
