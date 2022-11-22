The Lyon County League all-league football teams were announced, and area schools are well represented.
Madison’s Bryson Turner was named Co-Offensive MVP and was named First-Team on offense, defense and special teams. Lebo’s Austin Bailey was named Defensive MVP while also being named First-Team on both lines.
Area school players can be found in bold in the list below.
Lyon County League First-Team
Backs: *Colby Middleton – Burlingame, *Bryson Turner – Madison, *Corey Reese – Lebo, Ali Smith – Hartford
Wide receiver: *Matthew Heckman – Burlingame, Luke Davies – Lebo
Tight end: Gavin Isch – Madison
Offensive Line: *Parker Haid – Burlingame, Tyler Lockwood – Burlingame, Austin Bailey – Lebo
Defense End: *Lane Darbro – Madison, *Zach Oswald – Lebo, Timmy Roberts – Burlingame
Defensive Tackle: *Austin Bailey – Lebo
Linebacker: Colby Middleton – Burlingame, JD Tyson – Burlingame, *Corey Reese – Lebo
Defensive back: *Bryson Turner – Madison, Dane Winters – Burlingame, Matthew Heckman – Burlingame, Luke Davies – Lebo
Kicker: *Jose Arevalo – Burlingame
Punter: Ali Smith – Hartford
Returner: *Bryson Turner – Madison
Co-Offensive MVP: Bryson Turner – Madison and Colby Middleton – Burlingame
Defensive MVP: Austin Bailey – Lebo
Lyon County League Second-Team
Backs: Dane Winters – Burlingame, Drew Konrade – Lebo
Wide receiver: Landon Grimmett – Lebo
Tight end: Timmy Roberts – Burlingame
Offensive Line: Zach Oswald – Lebo, Jesse Schneider – Madison
Defensive End: Parker Haid – Burlingame, Addison Smith – Lebo
Defensive Tackle: Tyler Lockwood – Burlingame
Linebacker: Gavin Isch – Madison
Kicker: Lane Darbro – Madison
Punter: Ryan Baker – MDCV
Returner: Matthew Heckman – Burlingame
Lyon County League Honorable Mentions
Backs: Ryan Baker – MDCV, Hayden Helm – Madison
Wide receiver: Keenan Renfrow – Hartford
Offensive Line: Deken Colyer – MDCV, Isaac Durst – Lebo
Defensive End: Duncan Baker – Hartford, Jesse Schneider – Madison
Linebacker: Tysin Bulson – Hartford, Simon Blankley – Hartford
Defensive back: Colton Isch – Madison, Roman Bayless – Burlingame
