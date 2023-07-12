Third time was the charm for Emporia’s Welsh community and “After Cilmeri” book series author Sarah Woodbury. Deterred first by family tragedy in 2019, then by the pandemic in 2020, organizers Mi’Chielle Cooper and Susan Atchison at last succeeded in bringing the popular historical fiction author to Kansas Tuesday evening at the Lyon County History Center.
The Arvonia Historic Presentation Society, the Lyon County History Center, the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project, and the St. David’s Society of Kansas collaborated to present the long-awaited event, celebrating the area’s rich Welsh heritage.
Woodbury has authored more than 40 novels set in medieval Wales, with over a million books sold to date. Tuesday’s event featured the author’s “After Cilmeri” series, which gives readers a fantastical alternate history of real events involving the English and Welsh peoples between 1268 and 1294.
Woodbury shared that “the story came to me in a dream. I drove my minivan to Wales and saved Llywelyn, the Prince of Wales. The books became — not a middle-aged woman, but an American family time-traveling back to that medieval era in Wales.
“The central premise of my ‘After Cilmeri;’ series is: what if? Suppose Llywelyn lives, instead of being killed in the wars with England? What if the Welsh persevered over the English? What happens now?”
A Welsh-themed happy hour began at 5:30 p.m. for advance ticket holders that included traditional Welsh offerings of leek potato soup, oggie (a lamb-based meat pie), Welsh cake, and Welsh cheeses sourced locally from The Vault. The signature Red Dragon cocktail was a nod to renowned Welsh gin. The evening proceeded with free general admission at 6:45 p.m. and the author’s presentation regarding significant moments in the history of medieval Wales, particularly as they relate to the “After Cilmeri” series, and a brief reading from the series prequel “Daughter of Time.”
“Our goal with this event is to raise awareness of our Welsh heritage,” Cooper said in her welcome remarks. She urged guests to participate in the silent auction and enter the raffle drawing for a complete set of the “After Cilmeri” book series, noting that “net proceeds from this event will benefit the Arvonia Historic Preservation Society, the Lyon County History Center, the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project, and the St. David’s Society of Kansas.”
Many of those attending are of Welsh heritage. First cousins Carolyn Turney, Connie Morris, and Sally Conard, along with Conard’s daughter Jennifer Baldwin, are all descended from Welsh families who settled the Lyon County area in the 1800s.
“Our husbands are more Welsh than us,” Turney quipped, with a knowing laugh.
Susan Evans Atchison, one of the event organizers and lead grant writer for the Arvonia Historic Preservation Society, said, “Three of my four grandparents are Welsh. My mom has four generations of a Jones marrying a Jones. I live in Arvonia, in the big old Lewis Humphreys house at the end of the street that was built in the 1860s. It was probably one of the first houses in the Arvonia community.”
Woodbury is also of Welsh descent. “Our family came from Wales to Massachusetts 400 years ago, in the 1600s,” she said. “I attended university at Cambridge for a year, went to Wales, and fell in love with the people and the culture. My dad casually mentioned that, by the way, our family is of Welsh ancestry — and I began reading and reading and reading.”
After completing her doctorate in anthropology, Woodbury spent twenty years as a full-time mom, homeschooling her four children. She only began writing in 2006, with the first book of the “After Cilmeri” series being published in 2011. Fans liken the books to the “Outlander” series, with a fresh twist. The 21st book in the series is forthcoming.
“As an anthropologist, I want to convey how interconnected histories are and people are,” Woodbury said. “My books are family friendly, and I like to tell a good story that’s uplifting. That’s why Llywelyn lives, right?”
Cooper noted, “Her books are so richly steeped in history and the backstories of the fictional characters and twisting history through time really hooked many of us on the “After Cilmeri” series. Even more so, due to the Welsh history and heritage woven throughout, knowing how connected that is to many people in the Lyon/Coffey/Osage County areas.”
Abby Triemer Worley also claims Welsh heritage, and will be attending the North American Festival of Wales (NAFOW) in Lincoln, Neb., to compete in the national singing competition over Labor Day weekend.
“Contestants sing in both Welsh and English,” Worley explained. “The highly coveted prize is traveling to Wales and singing in the next level of the competition.”
The NAFOW is offering a bus trip during the festival that will travel to Arvonia, established in 1869 by Welsh settler John Mather Jones, once home to more than 700 residents. The tour will include an overnight stop in Emporia, which was heavily settled by Welsh immigrants in the late 19th century, many of whom came to mine coal, although others were farmers and entrepreneurs. Emporia’s historic and charming Howe House and Welsh Farmstead will be featured on the tour.
“We’ve not really ever been to Kansas,” Woodbury concluded. “I didn’t know about Arvonia until Mi’Chielle contacted me. My ancestors were Morgans and Woodburys and Humphreys. It was interesting to see all the familiar names in the Arvonia cemetery — and they are also the names in my books. The idea that informs my writing is to translate that medieval Welsh culture for a modern world.”
Learn more about Sarah Woodbury’s books, including the “After Cilmeri” series, at https://www.sarahwoodbury.com.
