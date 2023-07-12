Third time was the charm for Emporia’s Welsh community and “After Cilmeri” book series author Sarah Woodbury. Deterred first by family tragedy in 2019, then by the pandemic in 2020, organizers Mi’Chielle Cooper and Susan Atchison at last succeeded in bringing the popular historical fiction author to Kansas Tuesday evening at the Lyon County History Center.

The Arvonia Historic Presentation Society, the Lyon County History Center, the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project, and the St. David’s Society of Kansas collaborated to present the long-awaited event, celebrating the area’s rich Welsh heritage.

