The Emporia High School boys soccer team gave back to the community on Wednesday morning when members of the team visited Riverside Elementary school.
“The younger kids in our community look up to these high schoolers and doing something like this allows the high schoolers to know that,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “It lets them see that they need to hold themselves to a high standard because they can see that the kids actually look up to them and they want to be them.
