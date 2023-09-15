The Emporia community gathered along Kellogg Circle Drive Thursday evening to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at Emporia State University.
Dancing, piñata competitions, a jalpeño eating contest, information and resources for students, food, music and more filled the campus grounds as students and community members alike participated in the plentiful events.
Anyi Ahumada was at her booth providing students with information on the ESU Hispanic American Leadership Organization.
“We volunteer for different events in our community where we can encourage others to realize how important our Latin community is and how important it is to recognize differences among others in our community,” Ahumada said.
Ahumada said the Hispanic American Leadership Organization tries to attend events such as the kick-off celebration within the community to help find possibilities to volunteer where Latin and Hispanic American cultures can be highlighted.
“I’m Latin, so it’s very remarkable to me that people here try to acknowledge that there are different communities inside one community like our town,” she said. “I feel proud of it. We can bring a little bit of our culture and share it with others.”
Alex Mosakowski stood at the ESU Libraries and Archives table, where students could explore the university’s extensive information on Hispanic students and leaders in ESU’s past.
“At the Archives, they have records of students who have been at ESU, as well as photo collections, yearbooks, things like that for students who want to learn about Hispanic culture and heritage here in Emporia, they can do that there,” Mosakowski said.
Proceeds of Thursday’s event went to support the Latino Legacy Scholarship. According to the ESU Office of Diversity and Inclusion scholarships, the scholarship was established in 2016 by Friends Inspiring Future Hispanic Action (FIFHA) to provide scholarship assistance to undergraduate students. Students interested in applying for the scholarship should be either an incoming freshman, incoming transfer student or current student; have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5; and have written a 500-word essay addressing what impact the Latino Legacy Scholarship will have on their life as a student of Emporia State University and on their future, including previous experiences with and contributions to the Hispanic community.
Donations to the scholarship can still be made at https://hornetnation.emporia.edu/give-search?fid=MKRE%2BQHM9jU%3D&fdesc=xx5VUCnCwLuHQZ6gwGfcRIdR4d/bgdnLnc8f09ivomY%3D.
The kick-off event was just the start of a month of activities that the ESU Diversity Student Programs have planned to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
On Sept. 19, ESU will be streaming the 2013 drama “Pelo Malo,” about a Venezuelan boy’s desire to straighten his curly hair and the ensuing friction between himself and his mother. The event is open to students and will be held in the Veterans Hall of Honor at 6:30 p.m.
The Emporia State University School of Visual and Performing Arts and the ESU Foundation will present the Amend Family Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Sauder Alumni Center. The free event will feature pianist Isaac Hernandez and include piano music by Hispanic composers from Venezuela, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and Honduras. Seating is limited.
On Sept. 27, students can join in on a Latinx panel in the Preston Family room at 5 p.m. Diversity Student Programs Coordinator Percy Holt said the panel will explore themes of how students in the Hispanic community found their community on campus or within the Emporia community, what makes them proud to be Hispanic or Latinx, how their identities play a role and how they show up at their jobs or in the classroom, what barriers Hispanic students feel exist for them and their community and in what ways others can help them navigate those barriers or what they’d like to see from their community.
“And then on Oct. 11, also in the Preston Family room, at 6 p.m. for students there’s going to be a game night,” they said. “It’ll just be a chance for people to come together and just enjoy some time together and play some games like Lotería and Dominoes but with the Cuban rules.”
Whether part of the community or the campus, Holt said it is important to show support for Emporia’s Hispanic community with events such as the Hispanic Heritage Month activities at ESU.
“I feel like it’s just as important for people that aren’t a part of the Hispanic community to come out to support, show face and show that you support because I feel like it’s important for everyone to have an understanding of each other,” they said. “People that aren’t familiar with the intricacies of the Hispanic community can definitely take this as an opportunity to come out and just learn a little bit more from people in the community or just to experience music and food.”
