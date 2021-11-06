SEDAN – Chase County’s exceptional 2021 football season came to an end Friday night with a 34-26 loss to Sedan in the second round of the state playoffs.
“Hats off to Sedan,” said Chase County head coach Brody VanDegrift. “They played well.”
VanDegrift said his team performed inconsistently. Quarterback Mitch Budke ran for 152 yards but threw two picks.
“I thought our guys played well at times, but other times we beat ourselves,” he said.
Chase County (8-2) took the early lead, building up a 14-0 lead. at the beginning of the second quarter. The Bulldogs increased that lead on sophomore running back Brock Griffin’s 13-yard touchdown run.
But Sedan (10-0) brought it in the second quarter, scoring 22 points on two TD runs and a 44-yard pass play. The Devils added another 12 in the third, and it was a done deal.
The Bulldogs could only muster two touchdowns after the first quarter.
“I’m very proud of this team, and we only graduate three guys, and only one as a starter,” VanDegrift said.
Chase County now regroups, channeling this year’s success and experience into 2022.
“We have a lot of work to do between now and August,” VanDegrift said. “Super proud of this team.”
SEDAN 34, CHASE COUNTY 26
Chase County (8-2) – 14; 6; 0; 6; – 26
Sedan (10-0) – 0; 22; 12; 0; – 34
