A freeze in April in Emporia isn't new. You may have simply forgotten the shock of it.
The National Weather Service has issued a freezing warning for all of eastern Kansas from 1:00-8:00 a.m. Saturday. The forecast overnight low in Emporia is 29 degrees.
The normal low temperature in Emporia on April 8 is 41 degrees. But we had a 19-degree morning in 2007, and even a half-inch of snow in 1961.
In fact, the last freeze last year at a weather station northwest of Emporia occurred on April 23.
So after a week when the temperature went as high as 74, a low below 30 might seem unfair.
But before the freeze, here's a fire risk. A Red Flag Warning will cover Chase and Lyon Counties from noon until 8 p.m., except for and south of the Kansas Turnpike.
Northwest winds could gust as high as 36 miles per hour during the afternoon. They'll swing around to the south Saturday, gusting to 20 miles per hour. That could make the fire risk extreme again.
The weekend should be sunny, with above-normal highs of 67 Saturday and 79 Sunday. The next chance for rain comes early Tuesday.
