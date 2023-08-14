After six days of sightseeing in Milan and Florence, the Emporia State women’s basketball team took the court on Sunday against Via Dell’Arcadia in Rome, Italy. The Lady Hornets led at the half but could not hold on in a 70-63 loss on Sunday.
“The all-star team we faced had some pro players on it and they were all very experienced ladies,” said Lady Hornet head coach Brian Ostermann. “We played very well together in stretches, but their size and physicality were very challenging for us.”
Gracie Gilpin led the Lady Hornets with 16 points including three three-pointers and dished out three assists. Faith Paramore had six points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals while Ehlaina Hartman added seven points, eight rebounds and two steals. Aliyah Bello scored nine points with five rebounds and three assists.
Emporia State led 33-26 at the half behind eight first half points from Tylieea Wallace.
“I was really pleased with our own toughness and our enthusiasm for each other was tremendous,” said Ostermann. “I really like what is unfolding with our team!”
Emporia State will take on Via Dell’Arcadia again on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in their final game before returning to the United States on Thursday, Aug. 17.
