The Emporia High School boys basketball team advanced to the sub-state final with a 56-53 win over Bishop Carroll on Wednesday night.

“They play a really tough schedule,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “They’re bigger than we are and have two really good players. No. 14 [Mikey Brand] is an All-State caliber player and we did not do a good job of taking him away whatsoever. But we made just enough plays to win and at this time of the year, that’s all that matters.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.