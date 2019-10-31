When the USD 253 Board started discussing and weighing the options for a large capital investment in the District, I was quite skeptical.
It was time to pay close attention and start doing some serious homework. The Board and District Administrators sought and benefitted from their own extensive research and due diligence, which included input from faculty, staff, students, experts in school building and academic design and construction. Site Councils were relied upon as the list of wants/needs and possible investments were compiled and subsequently reviewed and prioritized.
In this process, the board reduced the size of the bond request from well over $100 million to $78 million and demonstrated a commitment to frugal and responsible planning.
It has been nearly two decades since USD 253 went to the public for approval for large capital investments and improvements. During that time the need for improved school safety and security is obvious. Teaching methods and strategies, technology advances and the adoption of best academic practices have significantly impacted space needs and utilization.
Given the undisputable need to address these issues, the district is seeking additional resources to invest in improved energy efficiency, to replace aging mechanical systems, to upgrade life safety components and to improve traffic safety, parking and flow.
All students and staff will be positively impacted, and addressing these needs now instead of deferring these costs will save millions as future construction and maintenance costs are bound to escalate.
While there is always room to improve, Emporia Public Schools are a blessing — a gem for our community. When we moved to Emporia, the quality of schools was a major consideration.
Emporia has continued to benefit from this attribute as families consider where they may locate. Having updated academic facilities is a source of community pride and helps with the attraction and retention of residents and businesses.
To eliminate any remaining skepticism, I have closely examined who has made these decisions to make this proposal to taxpayers. Seven dedicated public servants, who have decades of accumulated experience on the USD 253 School Board, carefully and thoroughly assessed the needs and unanimously chose a smart, responsible, cost effective path.
THANK YOU!
