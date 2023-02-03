The Emporia High School girls basketball team battled back fell in overtime to Washburn Rural, 45-39, in Topeka on Friday night.
Washburn Rural came out strong, scoring 12 of the first 14 points of the game to take a 12-2 lead. Emporia began to chip away at the end of the first quarter on a Rebecca Snyder layup and a 3-pointer from Emeil Bennett to cut the deficit to 14-7 after the first eight minutes.
Two more baskets from Bennett and Snyder made it a two-point game before the Junior Blues extended the lead back out to six. But a pair of Addie Kirmer 3-pointers tied the game at 18 and the two teams went into the half tied at 20.
Emporia would lead for the entirety of the third quarter and as much as six in the fourth, but Washburn Rural would come back to take a three-point lead late in the quarter. A free throw from Snyder and a bucket from Kirmer would tie the game at 39 and force overtime, where Washburn Rural would score all six points from the free throw line.
“I thought we play pretty well until overtime and then we don't score,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We ran every play imaginable and at some point, we have to have kids that can make a play. To me, the bottom line is they had playmakers and we didn't have anyone step up. I'm pretty frustrated because we can continue to ride the coattails being a good basketball team, but a lot of good teams go 12-8 or 15-5 and that's not impressive. We've got to be able to beat the teams that are better than us and we had that opportunity and we lost it.”
Kirmer led Emporia with 16 points and Snyder added 10 for the Lady Spartans.
Emporia (12-3) will return to Topeka on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to take on Hayden at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.