Three local businesses are teaming up to create a free holiday gift shop to help Lyon County agencies and schools to fulfill their holiday wishlists.
Ashley Kopecky, the owner of the Turquoise Tavern, is partnering with the Lyon County History Center and B’s Balloon Creations to create the shop — which will allow local agencies and schools to visit and pick out items to fulfill their gift lists for families in need.
“Working directly with case workers and counselors, and people that know firsthand which families need the most help is important to me,” Kopecky said. “So that’s kind of where the idea came from for them to come shop for free.”
The shop, which will open Dec. 7, will be invite-only and stocked by donations from community members and local businesses. Kopecky said she has reached out to many local organizations, but those who have not heard from her are still welcome to reach out for an invite at kopeckystavern@gmail.com.
Kopecky said the idea for the shop grew out of her dwindling free time to adopt families for the holiday herself.
“This is year seven that I have adopted kids myself personally,” Kopecky said. “Every year, I go around to the trees and pick angels off the trees and work with agencies, and now that I have my business, The Turquoise Tavern, I am a busy girl between everything that I do and I didn’t have time to do it myself this year.”
When opening the shop, Kopecky said she wanted to make sure that it was available to families in need.
“Hopefully we get enough donations to where we can open it up to maybe some families in need as well that would want to come pick out gifts for their kids,” she added.
Dec. 2 is the last day for donations. Suggested donations of new clothes, coats, shoes and toys, can be dropped off at the History Center during business hours, Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kopecky added that the shop will also accept donations of wrapping paper and gift bags to package the donations.
