Three local businesses are teaming up to create a free holiday gift shop to help Lyon County agencies and schools to fulfill their holiday wishlists.

Ashley Kopecky, the owner of the Turquoise Tavern, is partnering with the Lyon County History Center and B’s Balloon Creations to create the shop — which will allow local agencies and schools to visit and pick out items to fulfill their gift lists for families in need.

