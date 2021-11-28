Two Emporia residents were in a Wichita hospital with serious injuries Sunday, after a Saturday night collision on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report says Cristal Delarosa, 35, was heading south on Interstate 35 about 10:15 p.m. She changed lanes about five miles south of Cassoday. That led to a collision with a pickup truck driver from Oklahoma City.
Delarosa was taken to Wesley Healthcare for treatment, So was a passenger in her vehicle, Mauricio Morales, 16, of Emporia. The medical center confirmed Sunday that both people were admitted, but no word was available on their conditions.
Pickup driver Gerald Tims, 60, was treated at an El Dorado hospital. His injuries are described as minor. No one else was in his truck.
