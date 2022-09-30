The Emporia girls golf team won the Shawnee Heights Invite on Thursday with a team score of 357.
The Emporia girls golf team won the Shawnee Heights Invite on Thursday with a team score of 357.
The Lady Spartans had the top three individual finishers and four of the top five.
Avary Eckert won her second straight tournament by shooting 78. Olivia Eckert finished second with 89, Elise Eckert took third with 92 and Ella Fessler was fifth with 98.
“This was a much tougher course than we have been playing, and it showed in the scores,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “The girls fought through and survived. Avary shot a nice round. She struggled on the front but really came around on the back. We have work to do, lots of physical and mental mistakes for everyone to correct.”
Emporia will have its final regular season tournament on Monday at Manhattan at 1 p.m.
The cross country teams competed at Winfield on Thursday afternoon.
The girls finished sixth with 157 points. Ashlyn Garriott was the first Lady Spartan to finish, coming in 22nd with a time of 22:56.66. Ariella Macias was 29th with a time of 23:45.85 and Reagan Thompson took 32nd at 24:07.41.
The boys finished ninth with 226 points. Andrew Cunningham led the pack with a 32nd-place finish with a time of 19:48.82. Talan Tabares was 33rd at 19:51.82 and Noah Coltrane took 41st with a time of 20:22.37.
Emporia will next run on Oct. 8 at El Dorado at 9 a.m.
