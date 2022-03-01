A car went out of control and rolled southwest of Emporia Monday, but a teenage driver was not seriously hurt.
A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said it happened as an unnamed 17-year-old drove north on Road J around 10:45 a.m.
Near Road 150, the driver “lost control on the gravel,” the statement said. The driver's Mazda went into a ditch across the road and rolled once.
“The driver refused treatment at the scene,” the statement said. No one else was in the car.
