On Dec. 3, my wife and I were traveling from Iowa to Mesa, Arizona, pulling our fifth-wheel camper.
We were about 10 miles north of Emporia when we had a blow-out. As we were cleaning up some debris, a Kansas State Trooper by the name of N.C. Sanchez stopped by to assure our safety and ended up assisting us in changing our flat tire. A big thank you goes out to Trooper Sanchez.
My wife Googled tire stores in Emporia and found two. We found our way to Mel’s Tire LLC and, as we pulled in, one of the employees immediately met us and directed us as to where to park. This gentleman’s name is Dave Hudson.
Dave set a crew of four to work on our fifth-wheel; it reminded me of a pit crew at the Indy 500. We were in and out in no time, and what started out as an annoyance with a blown-out tire ended up being a heartwarming experience.
The professional, friendly staff at Mel’s Tire are to be commended. Emporia, Kansas, should be very proud to have a business such as this as part of your community.
In today’s world, it is not uncommon to hear about horror stories from unfortunate travelers being taken advantage of by unscrupulous individuals or businesses. Mel’s Tire is an example of the type of business that puts one’s faith back in humankind.
Well done, guys!
Doyle and Carla Jensen
Creston, Iowa
