Emporia’s Community Housing Board is considering ways to improve renting standards for tenants and landlords in the city.
The board held a special meeting on Thursday evening to discuss possible solutions to the influx of issues surrounding rental properties in the city, including inattentive landlords and a surplus of vacant properties.
Matt Lowery, chairman of the housing board, said the endgame is enforcement of current property standards and educating landlords and tenants on their rights and responsibilities.
“The question is, how do we get there,” Lowery said.
During the meeting, the board considered many different approaches, including hiring personnel for the housing board, educating Emporia renters on landlord-tenant laws and resources available to them, and setting up a rental property registration.
The board also considered how to fund the efforts, including setting up a small annual fee for rental registration and/or a fine for rental property owners who do not register. The registry would help the city know what properties are vacant, how many units are in properties, and how to reach landlords if an issue arises.
Lowery said the need for this came from a stream of recent issues with rental property in the city.
“A lot of it is just trying to hold a little bit more accountability for the specific issues we’ve been seeing these past few years,” Lowery said. “We see some large non-local property owners who’ve had some long-term issues that are very public.”
“There are issues that aren’t being addressed whether it be lack of manpower or lack of program in place,” Lowery said. “The majority of property owners take care of their tenants and do a good job, but unfortunately there are plenty of examples of things that need to be fixed.”
Lowery said the vacant properties in Emporia are a tricky area. The board did not discuss any plans on what to do about the surplus of vacant properties, but Lowery confirmed that the proposed registration could help with identifying the properties.
“It’s somewhat just the challenge of trying to find those properties, and get them into functional use,” Lowery said.
The board has tabled the discussion until it can be revisited during the regular session.
