Emporia State University officially introduced David Spafford as its new Athletic Director in a press conference at the Kossover Family Tennis Center on Monday afternoon.
“The Spafford family joins Emporia State at a pivotal time,” President Ken Hush said. “We are making moves to position ESU to be forward-focused and future-ready and look forward to David’s leadership as he takes the Hornets back to national prominence.”
Spafford will be only the third athletic director in the last 40 years at Emporia State. The longevity of those who have held the position before him speaks volumes about the family atmosphere on campus.
“The atmosphere of Emporia State and the ability to keep an athletic director for as long as we have, it’s really a testament to our family atmosphere,” said Erica Self, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President. “We’re really excited for him to join our family along with his family as we continue to move forward.”
A Kansas native, Spafford returns after spending the last seven years at Regis University in Colorado. This was something he and his family have been working towards for quite some time.
“My wife and I have worked on this opportunity for years,” Spafford said. “To be able to position ourselves and our family to be able to come back home to Kansas and be a part of something special like we have at Emporia State.”
People are excited to work with him, and his track record speaks for itself. Among his highlights are assisting or leading in more than 10 major capital improvement projects totaling $253.6 million and experiencing $1 billion campaigns for both Kansas State and Oklahoma State’s University Foundations. And with his Kansas roots, Emporia State picked the perfect candidate to lead its athletic department.
“We’re really excited,” men’s basketball coach Craig Doty said. “This is a golden age for Emporia State University and athletics as a whole. With President Hush and Athletic Director Spafford, you have two very dynamic leaders. They’re people that understand community, consensus and how to move things forward and that’s the era we’re in right now.”
Spafford helped fundraise nearly $6.5 million in private funding and facility use agreements for facility enhancements while at Regis. He made a great impact there and people at Emporia State are looking forward to what could potentially come.
“When you talk to people at Regis, you find out that David Spafford can fundraise and have new buildings constructed,” Doty said. “We’re really excited about the promise that he brings to the table and how he can help our institution as a whole. His background is more than just athletics, it’s in development as a whole. His macro-perspective and what he’s going to be able to bring to the table is going to be substantial for us and we’re all looking forward to learning from it.”
The hire has not only received local attention but also across the country from ESU graduates who are now working in athletics themselves.
“Emporia State University just made a transformational hire with the selection of David Spafford as the next Athletics Director,” said Ross Bjork, Director of Athletics at Texas A&M University and a 1995 ESU graduate. “David's Kansas roots and his deep connections across college athletics will allow the Hornets to achieve the full potential of the institution and compete at the highest level. I have known David for over 20 years, and as a former student-athlete at ESU, I am certain his experience, skill set and leadership style will be a perfect fit. I can't wait to watch David lead the Hornets into this next era of college athletics.”
Spafford’s vision for ESU is simple. He wants to win and make sure his student-athletes graduate. Their success is what it’s all about.
“We want to be student-focused and take care of our student-athletes,” Spafford said. “When you walk across that stage, we want to make sure you have a championship ring on your hand, your diploma in the other hand, and a job when you get out. That’s my promise to you.”
What more could you want to hear from an athletic director?
