The USD 386 Madison-Virgil School District has announced a new superintendent.
Board of Education President Jeff Williams confirmed Wednesday that the board voted 7-0 to approve Madison Junior/Senior High School Principal Tammy Baird for the superintendent position during a meeting Tuesday evening.
Baird was one of two individuals interviewed for the position Tuesday, alongside Humboldt High School Principal John Johnson.
Williams said Baird will make a great fit for the administrative position, with over 25 years of educational experience, including two years as the Junior/Senior High School Principal.
“She's been an integral part of the administration of our school and she's fully certified and qualified for district leadership,” Williams said. “She was the best candidate we had.”
Williams also said the district is now searching for an elementary school principal, with the search beginning immediately.
