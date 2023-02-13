Kaden Evans

Emporia State’s Kaden Evans

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men’s basketball team shot 62% from the field and never trailed in a 92-63 win over Newman on Saturday to clinch a spot in the MIAA Basketball Tournament.

Kaden Evans buried a deep three-pointer on the opening possession of the game to set the tone for the Hornets. Emporia State would hit a season-high 15 three-pointers on the day. Back-to-back treys from Alijah Comithier gave the Hornets an 11-3 lead and forced the Jets to call a timeout just 2:43 into the game.

