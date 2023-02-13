The Emporia State men’s basketball team shot 62% from the field and never trailed in a 92-63 win over Newman on Saturday to clinch a spot in the MIAA Basketball Tournament.
Kaden Evans buried a deep three-pointer on the opening possession of the game to set the tone for the Hornets. Emporia State would hit a season-high 15 three-pointers on the day. Back-to-back treys from Alijah Comithier gave the Hornets an 11-3 lead and forced the Jets to call a timeout just 2:43 into the game.
Emporia State led 19-10 at the first media timeout with 14:14 left in the half and would go on an 8-0 run to take a 27-10 lead with 11:27 remaining. Newman would cut the lead to nine on several occasions but Gage McGuire and Owen Long combined to score the final four points of the half to send ESU to the locker room up 44-31.
The Hornets started the second half on an 11-2 run with Long scoring the first four and Comithier the final seven of the run to lead 55-33 with 16:04 left. Newman would not get closer than 19 points the rest of the game as the lead eventually reached 33 on a Tyreek Robinson layup with 55 seconds left.
Comithier led all scorers with 23 points, going nine of nine from the field. He was joined in double figures by Long with 16 points and Evans with 12 as a total of 13 Hornets found their way into the scoring column.
Emporia State (18-6, 12-6 MIAA) will begin its final road trip of the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Central Missouri. Tip-off from the UCM Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, Mo. is set for 7:30 p.m.
