Is a big settlement coming with drug companies, the way there once was with tobacco companies?
If there is, Lyon County Commissioners want to be part of it. They voted Thursday to sign a Settlement Participation Form, in a class-action lawsuit involving what some consider the national opioid epidemic.
“We don't really have any cases in Lyon County,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said after the meeting. “It left us available for money... The money would go for addiction centers within the county.”
That assumes a settlement with “Big Pharma” occurs. Kansas was part of a 21-state agreement on a proposed settlement in July, but it's not final yet.
"It could be forever," Commission Chair Roland Martin said later.
“The Attorney General sent a deal to all 105 counties in the state of Kansas: if you want to participate – if and when,” Briggs said. “You would not be available for any money if you did not sign on.”
Preliminary minutes show the three commissioners went into executive session three times during Thursday's three hour, 15 minute meeting. Briggs explained there were a “lot of personnel issues” to discuss. No action was taken on any of them.
The commission also approved spending $20,395.96 for the county's share of what Briggs called “confidential software” used by the county's Emergency Communications Center. The cost of the Spillman/Motorola CAD is split with the city of Emporia.
In other action Thursday, the Lyon County Commission:
- gave final approval to the results of this month's general election.
- renewed a $36,000 contract with IMA for insurance consulting services.
- reappointed Dr. Jim Williams to the Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees.
- agreed to meet next week on Wednesday, because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
