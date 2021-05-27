Finishing an undefeated diving season, Junior Cadance Vincent placed second at the state dive meet on Saturday.
Vincent was on the dive team her freshman year, but had her sophomore season stolen away from her because of COVID restrictions. EHS dive coach Barbara Clark is pleased with Vincent’s progress this year in spite of losing a previous season.
“With COVID, not being able to dive last year, and what I have from freshman year when she went to state and she got 10th place, there was a big improvement going into this year, getting second at state and being undefeated,” Clark said. “The improvement and the drive she had was amazing, it was fun to watch her develop and work hard on her dives.”
Vincent scored a 346.29 at state and was pleased with her performance. She also mentioned that her dives were all similar to her performance at previous meets, but that the judges are tougher on scoring at state meets.
“I kind of expected the place I got. Definitely not worse, but possibly better,” Vincent said. “The scoring is the same, but at state they score a lot harder so my score was about 100 points lower than normal.”
Diving is an individualized sport, leading the players to have to have trust and confidence in themselves to improve. Vincent mentioned an increase in her confidence has been apparent because of the time she has spent diving and critiquing herself.
“I have definitely learned how to be more confident in what I’m doing and how I am doing it,” Vincent said. “I have also gained a lot more self awareness of how to coach myself.”
During her freshman season, Vincent was not always recognized for her hard work in the sport because there were older divers that were more advanced in their skills. Because she is the top diver for Emporia this year, she has become a remarkable leader and source of encouragement for some of her other teammates.
“Well, she has always had to be in everyone’s shadow,” Clark said. “You had Haylee Weiss, who was there her freshman year, and so [Cadance] was always kind of in the background. Now that she is the top diver for Emporia, I saw the leadership she gave the girls and she was a good role model for what needed to be done.”
Hoping that Vincent can come out on top at state next year, Clark is looking forward to having the diver work on some more advanced dives for her senior season. Since the pool at Emporia High School is being remodeled, the divers had to travel to Topeka to practice, which meant that they did not have time to work on new dives at the end of this season.
“We kind of wanted to try [new dives] at the end, but it was too late,” Clark said. “We had to go to Topeka to practice for past two weeks so we weren’t really able to do anything. I think starting early next year with new dives will help. I think she has a plan on what she wants to do so that will be fun to watch.”
