The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced changes to postseason play for various sports.
“The KSHSAA is at a point where we want to look at what combining sites in a few of our championships would look like. We believe it can add to the student and fan experience,” Executive Director Bill Faflick said in a press release. “Kansas has a rich tradition of great community support where we host championships. We do not anticipate that changing, it will just look slightly different depending on the year and selection of hosts.”
Starting in 2024, state football will be held at three locations with three games taking place at each site. They will be held on Nov. 29 and 30 with one game on Friday and two games on Saturday at each location, which will be announced at a later date.
In soccer, all championships will be played at one location beginning in the fall of 2024. The seeding criteria remain the same and the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be hosted by the higher seed.
Wrestling will see its changes take effect this year, moving to a three-day format. Class 6 and 5A boys and girls will be held at Hartman Arena, while 4A and 3-1A will be in Salina. Championships will take place Feb. 22-24 in 2024.
Also coming this year, baseball regional dates at the 3A and 2-1A levels have been altered to help with pitcher availability. The regional seeding date has been moved up to a Saturday to allow for first-round games to be played on Wednesday-Friday. The semifinals and finals will take place the following Monday or Wednesday.
Basketball and volleyball postseason formats were also discussed and are tabled for further discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.