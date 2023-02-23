The Lyon County Commission discussed increases in property valuation trends at its meeting Thursday morning.
Lyon County Appraiser Ryan Janzen gave a report on Lyon County 2023 Valuation Trends and Mailing of 2023 Change of Value Notices.
According to Janzen, the new valuations will be released Friday. Through a study of residential real estate, the county said it found a median valuation increase of 14.8%. For commercial real estate, that increase was slightly lower, at 8.8%.
“Property owners should note that values on specific properties may not follow general trends,” the county said in a social media post following the meeting. “There are many factors that can impact a change in valuation, including but not limited to changes to the property, correction of a property’s descriptive information, and adjustment or equalization of values based on sales of similar properties.”
“Ultimately the goal is to come up with what is a fair market value for every property, that is what we are trying to achieve,” Janzen said.
Janzen added that some valuations did see a decrease. Dry and irrigated land saw a 4.4% decrease, about $13 per acre, while grassland is going up 4%, about $5 an acre.
Commissioner Doug Peck said he doesn’t expect to see these valuations going down in the coming years, especially following the recent announcement of the computer chip manufacturing facility in Burlington.
Janzen agreed, stating that the need for housing is unlikely to go away.
“New construction for residential properties has increased slightly from what it’s been the past few years but it’s probably still not quite where it needs to be to stabilize some of those values a little bit,” he said.
There will be a 30-day window to appeal, with March 27 as the deadline. Janzen said anyone who has concerns can reach out to his office at 620-341-3302.
The commission also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Emporia on firework fees.
County Counselor Molly Priest said the memorandum is the same as the one the county signed with the city in 2016, except for the increase in price and the change to the areas around the city of Emporia.
“It will now be the fees for firework stands within the city and a one-mile radius around the city limits,” Priest explained.
The money from the fees will be used for the city-county fireworks display.
Noxious Weed Department Director Amy Welch presented commissioners with the 2024 Lyon County Noxious Weed Annual Management Plan and the 2022 Annual Noxious Weed Report.
Welch said the county noxious weed department is doing well, spraying 316 more acres than last year. Additionally, she said, the county is still getting around the same amount of business from the community, even with higher chemical prices. Commissioners approved the reports as presented.
For Road and Bridge, the commission approved a quote from Nextran Truck Centers in Kansas City, Missouri for a 2023 Mack Granite Dump Truck with a Warren Dump Body, Warren Sander, and a Henke Snow Plow for a total of $242,083 to be paid from the multi-year fund. The truck is expected to arrive in July for up-fitting.
Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods said the Road and Bridge Department is still trying to bring its fleet back up to where it should be. Currently, the county has six to seven everyday-use trucks, with three or four spares.
Commissioners also approved a quote from Foley Equipment Company for a 2023 CAT 299D3XE Skid steer at the Sourcewell amount of $123,530 to be paid from the multi-year fund and encumbered an additional $59,000 from the Road and Bridge fund to KDOT Fiscal Services for the bridge replacement over Troublesome Creek on County Road J.
The county is paying 20% of the bridge project, with KDOT covering the other 80%. No starting date has been announced yet.
The commission also:
Appointed Brandon Nelson to the Lyon County Fair Board for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.
Approved a resolution authorizing the foreclosure of tax liens and the sale of real property for the collection of delinquent taxes.
Approved a bid from Modern Air for temperature controls for the Law Enforcement Center for $300,604.
